Brazilian giant reaches an agreement and closes the hiring of striker Soteldo, from Tigres, informs the press

The 25-year-old Venezuelan Soteldo, a year after leaving Brazilian football, is back to play with the colors of the saints, club where he lived his peak in his career. In the local press, it is reported that Santos has forwarded the signing of the athlete, who is expected in Brazil to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract.

Soteldo and Santos are expected to sign a loan agreement by the end of June 2023. The Brazilian club will be responsible for paying Soteldo’s salaries. São Paulo was also interested, but the Santos club was faster and closed with the player.

Soteldo lived his best moment with the colors of Santos, and left the São Paulo club just over a year ago, to play in Canada, with the colors of Toronto. Since then, Soteldo has never been able to live a good moment, and returns to the São Paulo club amid recent disagreements with Tigres.

Also according to other sources (Vene Casagrande), Santos will have the possibility to buy Soteldo at the end of his contract. The source states that the value is fixed at 3.5 million dollars (more than 15 million reais at the current price).

In the middle of the Brasileirão table, Santos returns to the field only on the 21st, at home, against São Paulo.