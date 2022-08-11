Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña: actors are caught on an intimate walk in Rio. Photos!

Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña don’t get tired of making the couple’s fans happy. This Wednesday (10), the actors were caught taking a stroll through a mall in Rio. The photos further increased rumors of a possible romance between the two.

That Xolo came to Brazil, the fans already knew. However, some believed that the actor had returned to the United States after the actress’s birthday (when he prepared a special surprise for Bruna). With the new sightings, it was confirmed that Xolo is still in the country in the company of Marquezine.

To the ride, Bruna chose pants, a crop top and black sneakers. The actress also wore sunglasses as an accessory. In the photos, you can see that the actors were in the company of two more friends and went to a toy store, a bag store and a restaurant. On the social networks, fans celebrated the photos and shipped the couple even more.

Bruna Marquezine declares herself to Xolo Maridueña

Bruna and Xolo fans only have reason to celebrate this Wednesday. That’s because, before the trip to the mall, the actress responded to the post that the actor made for her birthday.

In response, Bruno made a statement to the actor and even revealed the affectionate nickname he gave Xolo. “You’re my favorite, pulta” (you are my favorite, pulta), referring to “put*”, one of the words that Xolo learned in Portuguese and which, according to him, was what he liked the most.