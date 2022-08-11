CAIXA TEM: update your REGISTRATION and AVOID instability in the app

Currently, the Federal Government is granting installments of three benefits to the Brazilian population: Brazil aid, gas voucher and Truck Driver Assistance. Since last Tuesday (9), the date on which the transfers started, users of the box has may detect application instability.

This is because Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital wallet has been the main means of payment for government programs since 2020, when Emergency Aid was implemented. As a result, beneficiaries can take steps to facilitate their access to the bank’s system.

The user himself can update his registration data on the digital platform and have all the services of the application available. The update procedure is online, and requires sending some documents. However, if the problem is not resolved, it will be necessary to go to a Caixa branch.

Functions available in Caixa Tem

Through social savings, the beneficiary is able to carry out a series of procedures with his benefit. Check the list of app services:

Balance inquiry;

Daily and monthly statement;

Cardless withdrawals;

Virtual card;

Payments in the app and at lottery houses;

Machine payments;

Cell phone recharge;

Transfers;

Insurance contracting;

How to update data in Caixa Tem

Anyone who is having difficulty accessing the social savings functions can update their data to unlock the app’s services. In addition, keeping the correct information in Caixa Tem prevents scams from occurring.

Check out the step by step on how to update the registration:

Access Caixa Tem on your cell phone; Log in with your CPF and password; Then select the option “Update your registration”; Click on “Got it, let’s get started” on the next screen; Update your address; The system will show the registered address on the first access to the application, if it is the same, click on “Yes, it is correct”. Otherwise, tap “My address has changed”. Once this is done, enter your new location and nationality and click on “Next”. Then, enter your income and wealth information; Tap “Got it, let’s go” to start answering the questionnaire; At the end of the questionnaire, click on “Next”; Send photos of your identification documents (RG or CNH); Take a selfie with the document used next to your face; Finally, allow up to 48 hours for platform features to unlock.