‘Caixaça Econômica’ bar is successful, but bank notifies

A beverage distributor located in the Nova Rosa da Penha neighborhood, in Cariacica (ES), is drawing attention on social media because of its name, which is, at the very least, curious: ‘Economic Box’. Who didn’t like the idea at all was the Federal Savings Bankwhich notified the owner about the use of the visual identity.

The entrepreneur behind the idea is Adilson Ramos, 28 years old. he told the Earth that the place used to house a housewares store, which didn’t work out very well. So, he decided to change his business and invest in the beverage sector – an area in which he already had experience with two other stores called “Bar do Bill”.

The unusual baptism took place a short time later, with a sudden idea he had while talking to his wife, who is his partner. “We wanted a name that was aligned with the branch, but that was different. We didn’t think about having a national impact, but wanted it to be a name that would attract the people of our region”, explains the businessman.

The entire visual identity took advantage of the color of the old store, which already had the walls painted in blue. The board, however, uses the same font as the bank, including the characteristic ‘X’ with an orange stripe. “I didn’t think there would be any problems with the bank, as it is a small town. I didn’t think they would find out”, he says.

It was all very fast. About five days after the store opened, user Werbeth Luis was walking around town looking for a bank, when she got confused with the store and decided to record a video for her Tiktok account. The publication soon went viral, and has already accumulated 2.5 million views so far.

With the repercussion, many other tourists and residents pass by the place every day to take pictures, record videos and have repercussions on social networks. Even Adilson decided to invest in creating a profile for the establishment, @caixacaeconomica.

The bank didn’t like that at all. A few days after the sign was installed, an agent from Caixa Econômica Federal itself knocked on the door of the establishment declaring the bank’s contrary position on the “joke”.

In a note sent to Earththe bank confirmed that it notified the entrepreneur about the ownership of the visual identity. See the full note below:

“Caixa informs that it has already sent a notification for the immediate removal of the bank’s brands from any advertising, promotional action, facade or visual reference on the internet. Caixa is the exclusive holder of the rights to use institutional brands and products and services, under the protection of Law No. 9279/96, Art.129 and Art.130. The bank clarifies that the improper use of trademarks constitutes a crime against intellectual property, typified in the aforementioned law by art.189, item I, whose penalty foreseen is 3 months to 1 year of detention, or fine”.

“The way is to change”

To try to circumvent the notification from Caixa, the businessman explains that he will keep a large part of the identity built, but will replace the “X” with “CH” and abandon the orange stripe of the letter. Even so, he defends his idea and argues that the bank has lost nothing with the repercussion of his bar.

“The world revolves around the internet. There were more than 2.5 million views, to get that these days is very expensive. They had it for free”, he argues. Ramos also argues that the bank could have “turned a blind eye” to the use of the font and name, but he understands that the bank has the right to complain and demand the change.

At least, with the initial repercussion, he developed a special cachaça and opened the commerce for online sales, trying to get closer to the public conquered on the internet. “I developed a cachaça with the name, made with roots. The idea is to sell it over the internet”, he says.