‘Caixaça Econômica’: beverage distributor with an unusual name is successful on social networks; bank complains and asks for change | Holy Spirit

It’s hard to find anything in common between a bank and a bar. But the owner of a liquor distributor decided to make this unusual mixture: he turned the “Economic Box” a reference to the drink that is a national heritage – the liquor – and the Federal Savings Bank a Brazilian public financial institution.

The facade of the beverage distributor with the curious name has gone viral on social media in recent days. Two days after being published on social networks, one of the videos in which an internet user shows the store’s sign added up to more than 2.5 million views.

Because it went viral, the story came to Caixa’s attention, which, according to the distributor’s owner, would have notified the owners of the establishment and asking them to remove references to the institution from the board.

“Caixa paid us a visit and asked us to unlink the ‘X’ from it, to remove the idea of ​​Caixa Econômica. We changed the logo and replaced the “X” with “CH”. It will continue to be called Cachaça Econômica, but nothing that reminds us of Caixa Econômica Federal”, explained Adilson.

O g1 contacted Caixa Econômica Federal to find out the institution’s position on the case, but had not received a response until the last update of this report.

2 of 2 Adilson Ramos in front of the beverage distributor with the sign “Vem pra Caixaça, you too” — Photo: Fernando Madeira/Rede Gazeta Adilson Ramos in front of the beverage distributor with the sign “Come to Caixaça you too” — Photo: Fernando Madeira/Rede Gazeta

The beverage distributor is located in Cariacica, in the metropolitan region of Vitória. The idea for the name came from businessman Adilson Ramos and his wife, Francini Moreira, both 28 years old. He says that the name was chosen with the aim of “resonate locally”but did not expect the proportion generated by the internet.

“I had the idea of ​​’Caixa’, associating it with the Caixa logo, and my wife killed the riddle by saying ‘Economic!’. When she said that I thought: checkmate! region, we didn’t think the world would run like it did”, said businessman Adilson Ramos.

The couple has been in the beverage retail business for six years, but had a housewares store in the place where the distributor opened. As the utility store’s business was not doing well, they decided to open the new distributor.

With the name chosen, the couple ordered the sign from the establishment. At g1, Adilson confessed that, at first, the idea was not very well receivedbut soon after, fell in taste.

“We saw a boy to make the art, he didn’t like it very much, but after it was done he called me and said it was great. We printed and glued it. On the third day, a boy passes by and records a video and puts it on social media , and it had the repercussion it had”, said Adilson.

The entrepreneurs made a change in the brand and replaced the “X” in white and orange, characteristic of the bank, by the letters “CH”. The dark blue and the typography that resembles the same used by the institution were kept.

The phrase “Come to Caixaça you too”reference to “Vem pra Caixa, you too”, used by the bank, was removed from the sign.

The plate with the distributor’s new brand should be installed this Wednesday (10). In addition to the facade, the logo also started to print some drinks sold in the store.