“Camilo only accepts blind adherence and submission”, says PDT-SP president when defending RC

The president of the São Paulo PDT, Antonio Neto, decided to get involved in the recent clash between former governor Camilo Santana (PT) and former mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT). After Camilo classified as recent attacks criticism by RC related to the areas of security and health of the State, Antonio said he regretted that the PT “as well as his party comrades, does not accept anything other than blind adherence and submission”.

According to the pedestrian from São Paulo, Roberto Cláudio did not attack Camilo. He only “criticized the problems that Ceará currently faces, whose responsibility evidently passes through the last administration. Everyone who governs can and will make mistakes, and taking on the problems is the minimum step to work to solve them”.

In a sabbath held by the Uol/Folha de S.Paulo last Monday, 8th, the PDT candidate for the Government of Ceará pointed out flaws in Camilo’s management, such as the performance of criminal factions and queues for surgeries in public hospitals.

“These are not even errors, they are unresolved problems. Because I don’t want to personalize, I’ve never done politics against people, much less will I be able to be dishonest in what I believe (…) but it is undeniable that a good part of the population of Ceará lives scared by the dangerous, pernicious power that criminal factions still exercise in many regions”, he points out.

About the subject









Roberto Cláudio also addressed the area of ​​health: “The people of Ceará have long waits with queues for surgeries, exams and consultations that worsened, it is true, at the beginning of the pandemic. And it takes a short- and medium-term response,” he says.

Camilo did not like the content of the statements and countered the former ally on social media. “I regret that Roberto Cláudio has already started the campaign by attacking me, simply because we are on opposite sides in this election. It is more dignified to assume your responsibilities and not outsource blame for problems. I believe that Elmano as governor will be the right person to continue our projects and improve what needs to be improved. With truth and respect”, said the candidate for the Senate in the 2022 elections.

“Nonconformism”

In Antonio Neto’s assessment, what motivates Camilo’s reaction in relation to RC is “the nonconformity that a party has democratically chosen its own candidate”. On July 18, the PDT state directorate met and chose Roberto Cláudio as a candidate for the Palácio da Abolição. The former mayor defeated governor Izolda Cela (without a party), who was trying to run for reelection.

Neto justifies the result claiming that the name of RC is more competitive to face the opposition candidate in Ceará, Capitão Wagner (UB). “The first poll after choosing Roberto Claudio already showed him as the most competitive name to defeat Bolsonaro’s candidate, more than Izolda, who Camilo supported, more than Elmano, who Camilo now supports. They preach unity against fascism, but it depends”.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags