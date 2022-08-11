Can the same family earn retroactive amounts of 3,000 and Auxílio Brasil?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

A group of recipients of Emergency Aid can still receive up to R$ 3 thousand from the government. These are retroactive payments of the benefit, aimed at male heads of family who did not receive the amount at the time. Thus, those who meet the requirements can receive up to 5 retroactive installments by Caixa Econômica Federal. But many people are in doubt: who receives Auxílio Brasil, is entitled to these delayed installments? So, for the answer, check out the following.

Aid Brazil and retroactive payments of Emergency Aid accumulate?

We will soon clarify that yes, even those who receive the amounts of Aid Brasil are entitled to retroactive payments of Emergency Aid. Both programs can be accumulated, as they are different projects. So, one does not preclude receiving the other. In the case of the extra quotas of Emergency Aid, the government will pay the amount to about 459,000 male heads of families.

It is worth remembering that Auxílio Brasil is a Federal Government program created to replace Bolsa Família. The first official payment of the project took place in November 2021. Now, in August 2022, more than 20 million citizens are entitled to receive payments.

In the case of the retroactive value of Emergency Aid, payments are due to the program that started in 2020. The idea was to help people and families in vulnerability during the pandemic. At the time, nearly 70 million individuals received the amounts. However, the head of household fathers ended up being left out of the payments, only the mothers received. And that’s why these amounts are being paid now, in addition to the payment of Auxílio Brasil.

