Capital has a thermal sensation of 3°C

The dawn in São Paulo had a thermal sensation of 3°C amid the passage of an intense cold front through the state, combined with the displacement of an extratropical cyclone that caused winds of more than 50 km/h in the south zone, north zone and in Guarulhos .

The average temperature in the capital was around 10°C, but with the feeling of cold even more intense, according to information from the CGE (Climate Emergency Management Center) of the city hall. This trend should continue throughout today, with inclement weather and light rain in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region.

In the capital, the expectation is that the afternoon will be the coldest of the year, for the second following day: yesterday, the thermometers in the afternoon did not exceed 16.9°C.

In the analysis of the last 24 hours, São Paulo recorded a maximum of 17.2°C, the lowest maximum temperature of the year, according to the Inmet The previous record was 17.6°C, on the 27th of June. Today in the capital, the maxim must stay in the house of the 15°C. THE minimum must be from 9°C.

The meteorology institutes also warn that the cold records should continue throughout the Metropolitan Region, with the potential for the coldest dawn of the year tomorrow (12) and on Saturday (13), when the minimum should be 9°C and 10°C. °C, respectively, with an even lower thermal sensation.

The temperature should rise in São Paulo from Sunday (14), celebration of Father’s Day. The dry air mass returns to the state, preventing the formation of rain clouds, and several cities in the interior return to mark temperatures close to 30°C. In the capital, it doesn’t rain either and the maximum reaches 26?°C.