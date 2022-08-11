Cash Loan Up to R$4,500 available in August?

About a month ago, the Federal Senate approved a measure that regulates a Credit line for individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs). It was created by the government to encourage entrepreneurship and support small business owners in the country.

The microcredit of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) is available on the Caixa Tem app, from Caixa Econômica Federal. Its conditions are exclusive and aim to facilitate access to credit for entrepreneurs outside the sights of large banks.

Digital SIM limits

Currently, loans are up to BRL 1,000 for individuals and up to BRL 3,000 for MEIs. However, the text approved in the Chamber raises the limits to R$ 1.5 thousand and R$ 4.5 thousand, respectively.

The change in values ​​still depends on the sanction of the President of the Republic, so it is not valid. Meanwhile, the old limits continue to be adopted.

Digital SIM Conditions

Confirm mentioned, individuals can hire up to R$ 1 thousand and MEIS up to R$ 3 thousand, both for payment within 24 months. Interest rates are similar, but vary by group:

Individuals: interest rate from 1.95% per month;

Legal entities (MEI): interest rate from 1.99% per month.

In the case of the first customers, the contract is available through the Caixa Tem app, under the option “Crédito Caixa Tem“. Micro-entrepreneurs, on the other hand, need to go to a Caixa branch to get the loan.

Credit is released even if it is negative, as long as the debt does not exceed R$ 3 thousand. In addition, the MEI must have at least one year of activity with the CNPJ before applying.