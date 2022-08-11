Caxias do Sul reaches four cases of monkeypox | Leouve Portal

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Caxias do Sul reports the confirmation of two more cases of monkeypox, a disease popularly known as monkeypox. Thus, there are four records in the Municipality. The last two confirmations were issued by the State on Tuesday (09).

The two new cases are female. One is a contact from one of the previously confirmed patients; the other has family members who had contact with people outside Caxias do Sul. Neither required hospitalization, but both are still being monitored by SMS, as are all the contacts.

In addition to the four confirmations, the Municipality counts one probable case (when the patient did not seek the health service in a timely manner to carry out the collection of material for examination), one under investigation and three discarded.

Patients with sudden onset of rash in the form of balls with liquid such as water or pus are considered suspicious cases. Lesions may be sparse or clustered, resembling herpes or shingles. These signs may be associated with fever, headache, muscle or back pain, and swelling. People who experience these symptoms should seek health care.

About the disease:

Monkeypox is a viral disease. Transmission occurs through close and prolonged exposure to an infected person without a mask, direct physical contact (including sexual contact, even with condom use) or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing, towels, cutlery, sheets and others.

Prevention:

– Isolation of confirmed cases or cases under investigation.

– Wearing a mask (since transmission can occur through droplets).

– Intensification of individual (handwashing) and environmental hygiene (disinfection of surfaces that the patient has touched).

Origin of the term monkeypox:

To avoid stigma and actions against monkeys, the Ministry of Health advises not to call the disease in Brazil as monkeypox. Although it originated in animals of this genus, the current outbreak has nothing to do with them: monkeys are not reservoirs of the virus. Thus, the Ministry of Health adopted the term monkeypox, a name given by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The name “monkeypox” originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a laboratory in Denmark in 1958. The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970.

*SMS source