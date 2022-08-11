CBF accepts agreement with AFA to cancel Brazil vs Argentina in September

The CBF announced today (10) that it will accept the agreement proposed by FIFA and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) with the aim of not holding the confrontation between Brazil and Argentina, which was pending for the World Cup Qualifiers. The duel was even scheduled for September 22.

FIFA needs to ratify the agreement and the CBF expects this to happen in the next few hours. In a note, the Brazilian entity said that there was a request from coach Tite and coordinator Juninho Paulista for the path to cancel the game.

“In the document sent to the president, they say that the technical commission has no interest in holding the game, which is scheduled for São Paulo. According to the commission members, the match could be harmful to the team’s preparation for the World Cup”, informed the CBF.

The team’s coaching staff also pointed out the risk of injuries, suspensions and the Argentine boycott of the game, in addition to making it impossible to play a second game in September in South America. With the cancellation of the match, Juninho needs to organize the national team games for the FIFA date of September. Locations and opponents are still undefined, although there is negotiation with African teams, with the aim of playing in Europe.

For the Qualifiers, in itself, the cancellation of the game does not interfere in the final classification of Brazil and Argentina. Tite’s selection finished first, with 45 points, and undefeated. Argentina came in second with 39 points.

The game against the Argentines should have taken place in full on September 5, 2021, but there was an interruption after men from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) entered the lawn of Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The objective was to prevent players from Argentina who did not comply with quarantine upon arrival in Brazil from the United Kingdom from playing in the match. Three of them were starters at the time: goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso. The delegation still had Emiliano Buendía among the athletes who did not comply with the requirement of the Brazilian health authorities.

In the judicial sphere, FIFA had punished both the CBF and the AFA for the episode. The fine imposed on the CBF, as defined by the FIFA Appeals Committee, was 250,000 Swiss francs (R$ 1.3 million). The reason? “Offenses relating to order and security”. While the AFA received a 100,000 Swiss franc penalty (R$537,000) for “failing to fulfill obligations relating to the match”. The two were also punished with another 50 thousand Swiss francs (R$ 268 thousand) for abandoning the match itself.

The two entities appealed and took the case to the Espote Arbitration Court (CAS). There was an expectation of response for the 22nd of August. But the deal anticipates any resolution.

according to UOL found, the CBF’s move to accept the agreement was given on Friday. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the entity, didn’t even want to know about it before, but changed his mind.

“Given the position of the coaching staff, we are going to look for FIFA at this moment so that the match is not held. I will not measure efforts to assist the coaching staff. Our priority is to win the sixth championship in Qatar. If the match is not recommended by the command of the Selection, we are going to invest so that the match does not take place”, said Ednaldo, to the CBF website.