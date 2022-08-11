Ceará and São Paulo decide place in the Copa Sudamericana semifinals

It was in the struggle and in the decision for penalties that São Paulo eliminated Ceará, tonight (10), and advanced to the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana. In normal time, Vozão even won by 2 to 1, without major difficulties. In the first wave of penalties, a 3-3 tie. In the alternate kicks, Fernando Sobral kicked out and Patrick secured the tricolor classification by 4-3. Now, Rogério Ceni’s team faces Atlético-GO, which eliminated Nacional -URU, in the fight for the spot in the title decision.

Driven by the crowd, who attended the Castelão Arena in force, Ceará showed from the beginning that they would put a lot of pressure on their rival. Zé Roberto left the area and dragged Miranda, opening space for the infiltration of midfielders.

Needing a draw to get the spot, Ceni reinforced the marking in the midfield, with the entry of Pablo Maia in place of Gabriel Neves. Galoppo won the position of Rodrigo Nestor. The coach also chose Reinaldo’s experience over Welington’s youth on the left. In the attack, Nikão was chosen in Luciano’s place. The idea was to give the team more conditions to hold the ball in the attacking field and escape the pressure from Ceará. It worked until the end of the first half, when Richardson made a great move and crossed for Mendoza to head and open the scoring.

Tricolor returned from the break with Neves and Nestor in the places from Maia to Galoppo and managed to meet. After a steal, Igor Vinícius scored, received from Calleri and tied for São Paulo. The owners of the house followed suit. After a mistake by Welington, who came on in the second half, Guilherme Castilho put Ceará ahead on the scoreboard. What followed was a back-and-forth game, but both teams decided not to expose themselves too much, taking the decision to the maximum penalties.

who did well

Mendoza. The speedy Colombian striker gave the defenders of the São Paulo team work at all times. In addition, he opened the scoring for the hosts.

LIVE FROM SÃO PAULO

Who was wrong – Wellington

The left side started the game on the bench and entered the second stage. With little time on the field, he hit a cross poorly, providing Guilherme Castilho’s kick, which resulted in Ceará’s second goal. In the end, he still gave way to Patrick.

Sao Paulo’s performance

Ceni opted for a team with more midfield footprint, with Pablo Maia replacing Gabriel Neves and Galoppo replacing Rodrigo Nestor. At halftime, Ceni reversed the exchanges and promoted the entries of Neves and Nestor. But after the second goal from Ceará, the team was lost and saw the rival press even more.

Ceará performance

Coach Marquinhos Santos placed Zé Roberto as a man of reference, but he changed positions with Vina at times. Even after São Paulo’s tie, the team continued to smother the visitors.

Chronology

Mendoza, in the 44th minute of the first half and Guilherme Castilho, in the 18th minute of the second half; Igor Vinícius, from São Paulo, at 10 minutes of the second half.

the penalties

Penalties started with hope for São Paulo, as Guilherme Castilho missed the first charge, defended by Felipe Alves. Calleri put Tricolor in front, but the advantage was lost after Victor Luis scored for Ceará and Igor Vinícius hit the post. After that, Luciano and Diego Costa scored for the São Paulo team, and Matheus Peixoto and Erick equalized. In the last charge, Vina made a mistake and Igor Gomes could qualify for São Paulo, but he also wasted it.

In the series of alternating penalties, Fernando Sobral sent it out and Patrick scored the goal of the classification of São Paulo.

DATASHEET:

CEARÁ 2 (3) x (4) 1 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Copa Sudamericana, quarterfinal round

Date and time: August 10, 2022 (Wednesday), at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti and Gabriel Chade (both from ARG)

VAR: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

Yellow cards: Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Galoppo and Calleri (São Paulo); Richardson, Victor Luís and Vina (Ceará)

Goal: Mendoza, at 44 minutes of the first half and Guilherme Castilho, at 18 minutes of the second half (Ceará); Igor Vinícius, 10 minutes into the second half (São Paulo).

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo (Buiú), Messias, Luiz Otávio and Victor Luís; Richardson (Erick) and Guilherme Castilho; Lima (Fernando Sobral), Vina and Mendoza (Iury Castilho); Zé Roberto (Matheus Peixoto). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves), Igor Gomes, Galoppo (Rodrigo Nestor) and Reinaldo (Welington, later Patrick); Nikão (Luciano) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni