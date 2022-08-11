Check out 4 habits you need to adopt to avoid a stroke

Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) is caused by problems in the blood circulation of the brain. In most cases, symptoms appear suddenly, without warning.

Today, stroke is one of the most common causes of death in Brazil. According to a survey by the Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery (SBN), 35,127 people died in Brazil from stroke in the first four months of 2022 alone. But immediate treatment can save the patient’s life, in addition to avoiding more serious sequelae.

There are two types of strokes: one is characterized by the interruption of blood flow (ischemic) and the other, by the rupture of a blood vessel (hemorrhagic). In both cases, if the person experiences the first symptoms, they should urgently seek medical assistance.

“The obstruction of a blood vessel in the brain causes a part of the organ to lack the necessary oxygen. It is precisely when the irrigation of the vessel is interrupted that the patient begins to show symptoms. At that moment, he should look for a doctor”, explains doctor Daniel Abud, coordinator of the interventional neuroradiology service at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo.

Habits to avoid a stroke

The factors that lead to a stroke are directly linked to problems in the circulatory system. To avoid the accident, it is important to get away from some habits that increase the risk of developing the clots that cause the condition. Among them are:

Quit smoking: Cigarette smoke contains nicotine and carbon monoxide. The agents cause damage to the circulatory system and contribute to an increased risk of stroke. Control high blood pressure: High blood pressure is the main risk factor for having a stroke. People with a family history of the disease should seek medical evaluation and follow-up. When measuring blood pressure, the ideal is that the markers are close to 120 by 80 mmHg, a level popularly known as “12 by 8”. To reach this level, a healthy and balanced diet can be the solution. Keeping the weight balanced: excess weight is directly linked to the risk of developing diseases in the circulatory system. According to Abud, any weight loss has a positive impact on health. Healthy eating: diets high in saturated fat and trans fat increase blood cholesterol levels. A bad diet leads to the accumulation of fat in the arteries, causing problems with circulation.

While some of the factors that cause the condition are preventable, increasing age, a family history of the condition, and previous heart attacks increase the risk of having the condition.

first signs

Among the signs felt by patients at the time of the accident may include:

Loss of strength, numbness and paralysis of the face, or even limbs on one side of the body;

Loss of vision, blurred vision, double vision and the feeling of seeing a “shadow”;

Difficulty speaking or understanding sentences;

Imbalance, dizziness, lack of motor coordination when walking and sudden fall;

Difficulty swallowing.

