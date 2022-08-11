Child actor who played Soul Mate, grew up and beauty impresses

Child actor who was successful in ‘Alma Gêmea’, dropped his career and fate was unpredictable

The actor Davi Lucaswho lived a child character in novel Alma Gêmeaa success of the Globo network, changed his life from the spotlight, to the office and made revelations.

The actor said that he does not intend to return to television and that he enjoys the life he leads as a health professional. The former actor became known as a child when he participated in Globo serials, such as O Pequeno Alquimista (2004), Alma Gêmea (2006) and Beleza Pura (2008).

However, the actor decided to pursue a career in psychology and currently says he is better than ever. Check out:

“Today I see that I was always very curious about human behavior. After becoming a psychologist, everything changed, including my life purpose. I am absurdly happier with the life I lead today”, he revealed, in an interview with Quem magazine.

Currently, Davi Lucas’ journey is hard, as he works in a home office model and attends patients remotely, 100% online, and says that he has done very well in his career. “I live, today, much better than in the past (in all spheres)”, he declared.

About his love life, the actor says that his partner is also from the same area and has been his daily support: “By the way, she is always my biggest supporter. Every day that she spends I love her more strongly,” said Davi Lucas.

Flávia Alessandra comments on the success of ‘Alma Gêmea’

In Quem magazine, Flávia Alessandra commented on the soap opera she and Davi Lucas made together:

“I have beautiful memories of ‘Soul Mate’. It was a very important novel for me. She arrived at a time when I was reflecting on my next steps, and Cristina came to give me all the certainty I needed. And it was a beautiful novel, a gift from Walcyr (Carrasco, author), I love it and I am immensely grateful. It’s a job that makes me miss it.”