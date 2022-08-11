China is no longer the same. Ask western companies

China was once the factory of the world – but that moniker is under threat.

Increasingly, Western companies are looking for alternative sourcing instead of joining the country which was an almost automatic choice.

The trend, which began with Donald Trump’s “America First”, worsened from April this year, according to Gavekal, one of the most respected and listened to when it comes to the Asian economy.

Since April, international manufacturers have suffered setbacks caused by the severe lockdowns in Shanghai. Furthermore, the recent slowdown in the pace of Chinese GDP has cast doubt on the theses for long-term growth.

Finally, Beijing’s threats against Taiwan have raised fears of potential conflict in the near future – a vulnerability underscored by the tension caused by Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit.

“The 2022 events made Western companies question some of their fundamental assessments of China: that the outlook for future growth is bright, that its productive efficiency is unparalleled, and that leadership is committed to technocratic and pragmatic governance. ,” says the Manufacturing diversification gains speed report, written by analyst Dan Wang. “Few multinationals plan to abandon the world’s second-largest economy. But they are freezing investments and accelerating efforts to develop other production sites.”

[Comentário do Brazil Journal: Se o Brasil fosse um País menos complicado… Se nossa burocracia não fosse uma das mais complexas do mundo… Se houvesse mais segurança jurídica… Se o nosso sistema tributário não exigisse 300 contadores por empresa… Talvez, aí sim, o Brasil poderia herdar parte do investimento que vai preterir a China de agora em diante.]

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turned on the yellow light for multinationals, who began working on contingency plans in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Many international executives say they find it difficult to understand the country these days.

Uncertainties have been compounded by the difficulties of visiting China in recent months and seeing the situation on the ground. When in doubt, better file projects. According to consultancy InterChina, 44% of multinationals have decided to delay or cancel their investments in the Asian giant.

“These trends mean that new foreign direct investment in China will be lower than in other parts of the world,” says Gavekal. “Research with multinationals from the United States and Germany shows that China’s share of their assets has stopped growing since 2018.”

The report concludes that the 2022 events have encouraged companies to accelerate the reallocation of investments to other countries – and Chinese participation will decline further over the next decade.

Giuliano Guandalini