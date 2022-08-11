China threatens to take Taiwan by force, says it will not tolerate separatists

China has said it will adopt a zero-tolerance policy on “separatist activities” in Taiwan and insisted it will retake the island by force if necessary, according to a white paper published on Wednesday.

“The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era,” the white paper published by the Chinese State Council’s Office of Taiwan Affairs, outlines how Beijing intends to take over the island through economic incentives and military pressure.

“We are prepared to create a vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will not leave space for separatist activities in any way,” the white paper said.

Beijing’s warning came after several days of Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan, organized in response to a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The congresswoman last week became the top American official to visit Taiwan in decades, despite the threat of reprisals from China, which seeks to keep Taipei isolated from the world stage.

“We will work with the utmost sincerity and will do everything possible to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force and reserve the option of adopting all necessary measures”, highlights the document.

“This is to protect us against outside interference and all separatist activities. In no way does it target our Chinese compatriots in Taiwan. The use of force will be the last resort taken in dire circumstances,” he adds.

China and Taiwan have been de facto separated since 1949, when Mao Zedong’s communist forces prevailed in the Chinese civil war over Nationalist troops, who took refuge on the island.

The previous edition of the Taiwan White Paper was published by China in the year 2000.

The new document was released on the same day that a Taiwanese opposition leader traveled to China to meet with Taiwanese businessmen, despite a request from Taipei to cancel the trip.

Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the pro-Beijing-leaning Kuomingtan party, made the visit on a personal basis and did not pass through Beijing.

But Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has sharply criticized him for crossing the Taiwan Strait as China is carrying out maneuvers around the island.

This visit “sends the wrong message to the international community,” he said.

Since the 1990s, the island has moved from an autocracy to a vibrant democracy and has developed a particular Taiwanese identity.

Relations between the two parties have worsened since 2016, when current president Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party does not consider Taiwan to be part of China, came to power.

Its platform fits the definition of what China considers Taiwanese separatism, which also includes those who want the island to have an identity separate from the mainland.

– Fear of invasion –

The Chinese white paper promises Taiwan economic prosperity as well as “greater security and dignity” after “reunification”.

But the offer came after the biggest military exercise China has organized around the island, including lockdown drills.

The maneuvers generated fears that the Chinese communist authorities were preparing an invasion.

The exercises were supposed to have ended on Sunday, but continued through the week, without an announcement of a closing date.

The army finally announced on Wednesday that “the set of tasks has been accomplished”, signaling its near completion.

The island held its own military exercises to counter an eventual attack.

“Tsai Ing-wen and the PDP … push Taiwan into disaster,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The relationships [entre Pequim e Taiwan] are once again faced with two options for the future. It is up to the Taiwanese authorities to choose the right one,” she added.

