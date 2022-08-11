Closed with Cruzeiro, Lincoln reveals reason to return to Brazilian football

Cria do Flamengo was at Vissel Kobe, from Japan, but choose to close with Raposa until the end of 2023

It is not news that the young striker LincolnexFlamengoand that was in Vissel Kobefrom Japan, is agreed with the cruise. The attacker must be officially announced by the Fox in the next days.

At 21 years old, Lincoln landed in Minas Gerais last Wednesday night, the 10th, was received by employees of the cruise and will undergo medical examinations. The athlete arrives on loan with a contract until December 2023.

In an interview with the official profile of the Vissel Kobe, Lincoln said goodbye to the Japanese team – which is fighting relegation -, thanked the fans and took the opportunity to reveal the main reason for opting for a return to Brazilian football.

“Today I leave for Brazil in search of my happiness and my dreams. From now on, I will have my family by my side and I will do my best in my best condition. Vissel Kobe manage to get out of this situation. My sincere thanks go out to all the fans of Vissel Kobe“, said Lincoln.

Creates from the base of Flamengo, the striker wasn’t having many opportunities and went looking for more minutes on the field. In addition to cruiseother teams tried to hire the athlete, who chose to play in the Serie B for the Fox.