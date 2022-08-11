Cogna (COGN3), Yduqs (YDUQ3) and more: what to expect from Q2 2022 education results

The second quarter 2022 earnings season (2Q22) for educational companies begins this Thursday night (11) with the release of Cogna (COGN3) results.

XP expects education companies to deliver neutral results in 2Q22. Analysts point out that the second quarter of each year is usually not very new for higher education companies, given that there is not a great enrollment season and, therefore, most of the revenue is generated by a previously existing student base.

“However, Covid-19 was a major issue until mid-1Q22 and therefore face-to-face classes did not fully return until 2Q22. Consequently, we should see some pressure from faculty costs on the quarter’s results”, says analyst Rafael Barros.

Leverage will also play an important role as companies have large debts in a high interest rate environment. “Overall, we expect results without big news – which we don’t necessarily consider bad news,” he points out.

Bradesco BBI analysts expect mixed results in 2Q22 for the education companies in its coverage. Ânima (ANIM3), in the bank’s assessment, should be the positive highlight due to the organic growth of revenue and expansion of the Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on net revenue) while Yduqs ([ativo=YDU3]) should be the negative highlight due to the drops in revenue and margin.

Itaú BBA expects a greater focus from clients on higher education dropout rates, given the record of the first quarter with strong enrollment numbers motivated by discounts given on campus. Overall profitability should be affected by higher seasonal marketing and debt provision (PDA) costs. “In K-12 [educação primária e secundária] we anticipate lower seasonal revenue, with LCA [Valor de Contrato Anual] healthier, resulting in stabilizing margins and improving operating leverage”, the analysts point out.

Check out the highlights by company:

Cogna (COGN3)

XP expects Cogna to deliver neutral results in 2Q22. The projection is for a drop in revenue year-on-year due to (i) Kroton’s dropout and graduation rates, partially offset by a slight recovery in average tickets and (ii) sale of Saber schools.

“In the quarterly comparison, seasonality in both Vasta’s revenue and in the PNLD (National Book and Teaching Material Program) should also cause a drop in revenue. We expect the adjusted Ebitda margin to increase on an annual basis as the company reaps the rewards of its restructuring process.” Barros also expects an adjusted net loss of R$27 million given the company’s high leverage, but highlights that it is focusing on several fronts to reduce its indebtedness and the cost of debt.

Bradesco BBI projects neutral/mixed results in general. Revenue (adjusted for the Saber agreement, ie, sale of K12 schools and acquisition of the Eleva education system) should grow 1% and the Ebitda margin should improve by 1.3 percentage points (pp) year-on-year.

Kroton’s results should improve in terms of revenues with a smaller drop in annual variation (3.4% against 5% in 1Q22), but the Ebitda margin should drop 3.2 pp in annual variation, to 34.6% (due to a tougher comparison in costs and increase in SG&A – selling, general and administrative expenses). Vasta’s revenue is expected to grow 42% year-on-year (compared to 36% in 1Q22), due to the 35% growth in ACV (cash value that represents the amount equal to the replacement cost minus the depreciation of a property) in 2022 and higher revenue recognition (17% versus 15% in 2Q21). Vasta’s Ebitda margin, in BBI’s view, should maintain the significant recovery seen in 1Q22, improving 24 pp in annual variation to 7% in operating leverage and cost control.

For Itaú BBA, Kroton should bring another quarter of declines in volume and revenue for the on-site segment, while the digital segment continues to deliver strong growth.

The Refinitiv consensus projects a loss of R$42.10 million, EBITDA of R$294.12 million and revenue of R$1.155 billion in the quarter.

Yduqs (YDUQ3)

XP expects Yduqs to post slightly negative results in 2Q22. For the analyst, net revenue should be impacted by (i) the high dropout rate in the classroom due to the higher share of freshmen in the student base and (ii) the seasonality of dropout in digital in the second quarters of the years.

“We project that the adjusted Ebitda margin will be impacted both on a quarterly basis and on an annual basis due to higher costs and expenses associated with the return of on-site activities and the drop in revenues. We expect an adjusted net loss of R$17 million, impacted by the company’s financial leverage in an environment of high interest rates”, says the analyst.

For Itaú BBA, the company is expected to report a revenue decline of approximately 1.6% on an annual basis, given the weaker performance in the face-to-face format.

BBI expects negative results due to drops in net revenue and Ebitda margin. Net revenue (adjusted by R$7 million of non-recurring discounts in 2Q21) is expected to drop 2% year-on-year, boosting the first half of the year to grow 3.5%. The weak performance is mainly due to the ticket, driven by pricing in this year’s fundraising campaign (pressing ticket only in the first six months).

The growth in EAD enrollments – distance learning – is also expected to decelerate, to 20% year-on-year, with a sharper drop in admissions (-35% in 2Q22, leading to a 9% growth in the first half of the year). The Ebitda margin should drop 3 pp in the annual variation (compared to a 4 point increase in 1Q22) on higher costs with the resumption of on-site classes, higher

marketing expenses and negative operating leverage.

The Refinitiv consensus projects an Ebitda of R$398 million and revenue of R$1.2 billion in the quarter.

Being Educational (SEER3)

XP expects Ser Educacional to post slightly positive results in 2Q22, with an increase in revenue year-on-year due to (i) good funding numbers in 1Q22, (ii) good performance in the re-enrollment season and (iii) acquisition of FAEL

On a quarterly basis, revenues are expected to increase as discount programs become less relevant. The adjusted Ebitda margin on an annual basis should be impacted by the higher share of on-site operations in revenue and higher expenses related to the company’s growth projects. “We project an adjusted net income of R$ 26 million, impacted by the company’s financial leverage”, evaluates the XP analyst.

Read too:

Itaú BBA forecasts revenue of R$437 million, due to the strong student base on an annual basis and ticket growth in the quarterly comparison.

More highlights of the quarter

Bradesco BBI expects good results for Ânima, mainly due to the continuous expansion of the Ebitda margin (up 1.2 points in the annual variation, to 29%) despite a more difficult comparison basis.

Analysts expect a slight slowdown in revenue growth (-1% quarterly change in a seasonally growing quarter, e.g. +1% quarterly change in 2Q19) due to a higher dropout rate (9% vs. % in 2Q21, led by Laureate).

However, organic revenue is still expected to grow by double digits year-on-year (11.7% in 1Q22), supported by the ticket and maturation of Medicine (for example, 7.7% in enrollments in 1Q22).

“Despite the lower costs in 1Q21 related to the pandemic, we estimate the Ebitda margin improving 1.2 points in the annual variation (3.5 points in the annual variation in the 1Q22) due to continued efficiency gains in personnel costs and a lower provision for bad debts ”, evaluates the BBI.

Itaú BBA highlights Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3), forecasting another quarter of strong revenue dynamics for the company, driven by good renewal rates after robust entry volumes in 1Q22 and a healthy ticket

dynamics. “We project net revenue of R$ 537 million”, highlights BBA.

In terms of profitability, the bank’s analysts expect the efficiency gains from the reduction in faculty staff to offset an increase in marketing and PDA expenses, leading to a margin expansion of 2.3 percentage points on an annual basis, to 30.2%.

