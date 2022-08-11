Cold in SP: capital records a new temperature record

A week ago, São Paulo beat the record for the highest temperature in winter and, now, with the advance of this great cold front associated with a cyclone acting in the country, the temperature has decreased in several areas of Brazil. With the arrival of colder winds, the capital of São Paulo can now record a new record, but with a lower temperature for the season.

The lowest maximum winter temperature had been recorded on 06/27/2022, at the Mirante de Santana automatic station (INMET), with 17.6 °C.

According to the Mirante de Santana automatic station (INMET), the city of São Paulo recorded a maximum temperature of 17.2°C this Wednesday, August 10th. The temperatures were inverted, so this value was recorded at 3:00 am. During the afternoon, the temperature did not exceed 16.9°C. With that, the capital of São Paulo broke a new record for the lowest maximum temperature since the beginning of winter, with 17.2°C. The previous record was 17.6°C on June 27.

Photo: São Paulo (SP), by Stefanie Tozzo

Possibility of new records

The city can still beat new records of cold in the coming days, both minimum and maximum temperature. Thursday (11) will be very cold and with the potential to have a colder dawn and afternoon. The possibility of new records of colder dawn on Friday (12) and Saturday (13) cannot be ruled out.

Trend

Gradually the rain decreases in the state of São Paulo, the dry air mass comes back to act preventing the formation of rain clouds. Early mornings and mornings continue with lower temperatures, but the weekend will already be marked by great thermal amplitude. The heat returns from Sunday. Several cities in the interior of São Paulo with temperatures close to 30 °C, in the capital, temperatures rise again, it does not rain and the maximum reaches 26 °C.