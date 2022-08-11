company offers BRL 5,000 for Serra residents to sleep and test mattresses

Anyone who reads news like this already imagines: “this must be a coup”, but the worst thing is that this time, the information is official. Emma Colchões, known for the sector that integrates its name throughout Brazil, opened a selection process to hire ‘sleep specialists’. In practice, will the contractors test the brand’s product line and what is the best way to do this? Sleeping a lot.

To compete for the vacancy, there are not many requirements and the work is at home office, that is, there are chances for residents of Serra and other cities in Espírito Santo. The interested party must be Brazilian, be over 18 years old and be a frequent user of social networks. Also, of course, you need to ‘love to sleep’.

With a monthly salary of BRL 5,000, the chosen one, in addition to testing and using all the products sent by the brand, will be responsible for posting experiences and opinions on their social networks at least once a week throughout the contract. For this reason, it is important to have a registered presence on the internet.

Interested parties must complete the application form and record a presentation video explaining “Why should I be chosen to be a Sleep Specialist for Emma” and apply by August 21st (access by clicking here).

How to record the video: vertical (portrait format), have a minimum of 1 minute and a maximum of 1 minutes and 30 seconds.