Copel (CPLE6) drops 2% after a loss of R$ 522.4 million in 2Q22; Is it time to buy the stocks? – Money Times

On a positive day for the Ibovespa (IBOV)a Copel (CPLE6) led the stock market declines, retreating 2.46%, to R$ 7.13, around 10:45 am this Wednesday (10).

On Tuesday night (9), the company announced net loss of R$ 522.37 million in the second quarter of 2022. The result represents a reversal of the profit of R$ 1 billion reported in the same period last year.

According to analysts, the “neutral” balance of the state-owned Paraná was drivenO fur performance in generation and streaming. ANDm distribution, the company had trend most moderate for volumes, revenues and performance managerial.

At part financial, experts warn that The company it is walking for one best relationship in between The your debt liquid and Ebitda, in addition to be in position in if highlight at the payment in earnings to same time in what there is space at the swing for run projects futures.

Despite the damage, the XP Investimentos maintained a buy recommendation for CPLE6, with a target price of R$8. Activate Investments has neutral indication for roles.

2Q22 Balance

Copel explained that the loss of BRL 522.37 million and the worsening of results in the second quarter are due to the effects of Law 14,385/2022, which established the obligation to return PIS and Cofins tax credits to energy consumers.

The provision made by the state-owned company for the allocation of these credits had a net effect of R$ 1.2 billion on the quarterly net income.

already the Ebitda — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — reached R$ 709.40 million, a drop of 53.1% compared to the second quarter of 2021. According to the company, the provision had an impact of R$ 811 million on the indicator.

THE Net operating revenue from Copel totaled R$ 5.26 billion, a reduction of 3.1% in the annual comparison.

Without dispatch thermoelectric at UTE Araucaria, at revenues consolidated gives company presented Light fall.

quarter highlights

The positive highlights of the state-owned company from Paraná came from the Copel GeT, due to a better hydrological scenario. On the other hand, the distribution arm, Copel DISshowed a more negative result, impacted by higher manageable costs, say analysts.

The adjusted Ebitda of the GeT arm grew 11.9% year-on-year, driven by the better hydrological scenario and, consequently, higher GSF (Generation Scaling Factor); and tariff reviews of transmission contracts.

The Ebitda of the distribution arm, DIS, fell by 10.6% compared to the same period in 2021. Analysts point out that the result was impacted by the reduction in sales volume in the captive market, and by the 23.8% increase in costs with third-party services, 76.7% with other operating costs, and 76.9% with materials.

*With information from Reuters

Join the Buy or Sell group on Telegram!

You have first-hand access to the main investment recommendations from Brazilian and foreign analysts and also participate in discussions on the topics. Join our group on Telegram now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.