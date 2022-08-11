Corinthians run over São Bernardo and win at Paulisto Feminino

Corinthians started the Paulistão Feminino dispute with a safe rout against São Bernardo. Playing away from home, Timão got a solid victory by 6 to 1. The goals were scored by Jheniffer, twice, Mylena, Vic Albuquerque, Grazi and Bianca Gomes.

The alvinegra team started the game with a high markup and putting a lot of pressure on the hosts. The first half, however, ended with just 2-0. In the second half, Timão took advantage of São Bernardo’s drop in performance, made changes to his pieces and built the elastic score.

Alvinegra schedule! Corinthians now turns its attention to the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão. The team faces Real Brasília, at 11 am, at Mané Garrincha.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias spared some of his players, who stayed in the CT doing recovery work in the morning. On the other hand, the team had the return of goalkeeper Lelê, who was recovering from injury.

Thus, Timão went to the field with Lelê, Mariza, Andressa, Yasmim and Juliete; Diany, Grazi and Bianca Gomes; Miriam, Mylena and Jennifer.

My Helm

On the bench, the coach had at his disposal Tainá Borges, Paty, Paulinha, Lia Salazar, Vic Albuquerque and Jaqueline.

São Bernardo, in turn, went to the field with Michelle, Renatinha, Carol, Kelly, Sassa, Soares, Alice, Rai, Milena Lopes, Tuca and Day.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match already putting pressure on the hosts. After many pass exchanges, with less than five minutes Timão opened the scoring. The ball crossed in the area found Mylena, who triggered Juliete for the new cross. Shirt 6 made the pass to Jheniffer, who finished with the first shot and saw the goalkeeper make the save. In the left, shirt 9 pushed to the back of the net.

THE FIRST GOAL OF THE WOMEN’S PAULISTÃO 2022!

Jheniffer swings the nets for Brabas! #FootballPaulista #PaulistãoFemale

🎥YouTube pic.twitter.com/QjDD0N79WA — Paulistão Feminino (@PaulistaoFem) August 10, 2022

Shortly after, it was Miriã’s turn to launch in the area. The ball, however, passed Jheniffer and Mylena and went out to the bottom line. The alvinegra team made a high marking line and put a lot of pressure on the opposing ball.

Corinthians arrived in danger again with just over ten minutes. Andressa was free to move forward and, from the entrance of the area, tried to launch a shot from elevation to Bianca, who saw the defense intercept and almost send it against his own goal. Minutes later, shirt 77 was activated again inside the area and dominated for the beat, but the play was stopped for offside.

The Corinthians exchange of passes involved the opposing defense. Yasmim activated Diany in the middle and shirt 8 played with Grazi to see the midfielder look for options inside the area, but before the ball could reach a Corinthians player, the defense removed the danger.

In the 20th minute, a free kick almost ended in the second Corinthians goal. After Mylena was taken down by the right, Diany took a free-kick straight to the goal, but the ball exploded at the foot of the post and returned in the small area. Before Jheniffer’s arrival on the ball, the defense warded off danger.

In the next move, Corinthians created another dangerous move. Bianca dominated from the right and lifted the ball in the area on the head of Jheniffer, who headed hard, but saw the ball pass over the bar and go out through the back line.

Corinthians had two good opportunities with Yasmim, in a long shot, and Miriã, in a play inside the area, but in both the goalkeeper kept the ball. The alvinegra team continued with the possession of the ball and the total control of the match, but it sinned in the moments of finalization.

When it looked like the first half would come to an end without a new goal, Jheniffer appeared again in the area to swing the net. In a corner kick from Bianca, Diany and Andressa went up to try to deflect the head, but did not reach the ball, which was left low for shirt 9 to deflect with their feet to the back of the net.

Second time

For the second half, the alvinegra team returned with a change. Andressa gave way to Lia Salazar to enter the field. With that, Corinthians was left without a defender on the field and started to have Diany and Yasmim forming the defensive duo.

With about three minutes, after two corner kicks, Grazi got the ball after the archer’s wrong exit, but was disarmed at the moment of finishing. Shortly after, in a new kick, Lia Salazar kept the ball in the area for the final shot, but was also disarmed.

At seven minutes, the score was amplified by Mylena. Shirt 19 appeared free to receive Mariza’s cross in the measure and headed firmly to the back of the net. A few minutes later, however, the home team closed the gap: the long ball in the attack was not deflected by Yasmim, who even tried, but failed from the top, and Tuca dominated to come face to face with Lelê and score the goal. of San Bernardo.

Soon after, the Corinthians coach made the changes he was planning on the team: Paulinha, Vic Albuquerque and Jaque took the place of Juliete, Mylena and Mariza. Shortly after, Corinthians had the chance to score another goal with Jheniffer, but the move was invalidated for offside.

With 22 minutes, Jheniffer had three chances to hit the net again. Shirt 9 finished for Michelle’s defense and the situation was repeated once again. In the third shot, the ball passed the archer, but was cleared by the defense. The remainder was still Corinthians and Grazi dominated and hit high, but sent the ball over the goal.

A few minutes later, the victory became a rout and the match became even more important for a Corinthians player. The attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque scored his first goal in this return to the club after Miriã took the leftover corner and kicked from the edge of the area first. Goalkeeper Michelle prevented the goal from shirt 15, but dropped the ball at Vic’s feet, who just had to push it to the back of the net.

It didn’t take long for the fifth Corinthians goal to come out. The alvinegra team recovered the ball in the attacking field and Jaque made the cross in the measure for Grazi to head to the back of the net. Shortly after, shirt 30 came close to swinging the net, also with a header, but goalkeeper Michelle made the save in the corner.

Corinthians scored again in the 36th minute, but the goal was disallowed. Vic Albuquerque, who gave the pass in the small area, was caught offside. In the final minutes, the sixth goal came from Bianca Gomes’ feet. Shirt 77 received the pass from Vic Albuquerque, cleared the mark and hit the goal firmly to score his first goal of the match.

Shirt 77 again tried to score a goal shortly after, already in extra time, in a corner kick, but the Corinthiana’s kick came out in a goal kick. Shortly after, Jaque made the move at the entrance of the area and was fouled down. The charge, however, went over the goal. Thus, the game came to an end at 6 to 1.

