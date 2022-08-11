Corinthians runs against time in search of a replacement for Willian | Corinthians

While lining up the last details to announce the contractual termination of midfielder Willian, the board of Corinthians runs against time in search of hiring a player to replace shirt 10.

Willian’s departure opens up space on the club’s salary sheet, since the midfielder was one of the best-paid athletes in the squad. However, even with greater financial strength, Corinthians’ search for a replacement is not easy.

Timão has just four days to find a reinforcement, as the transfer market in Brazil closes on Monday.

The search, however, did not begin now. Warned about Willian’s desire to leave the club a few weeks ago, Corinthians began mapping the market in search of opportunities. The priority is to hire an athlete with no acquisition cost.

In addition to setting a target and settling financial details with him, Corinthians will need to take care of the athlete’s regularization until 7 pm on Monday. This involves carrying out medical examinations, signing a contract and registering in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

The situation, with limited time, is compared to the hiring of Fausto Vera. Last month, Timão had to rush to settle all the details of the purchase in time to sign him up for the Copa do Brasil.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to Willian, Corinthians recently lost the also attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan.

Currently, coach Vítor Pereira’s main options for the sector are Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes, in addition to young Giovane, who can play centrally or at the wing. Recently, the Portuguese also selected the most advanced left-back Lucas Piton.

An alternative could be midfielder Mateus Vital, who returned on loan from Panathinaikos, from Greece. However, initially he is not in the plans of coach Vítor Pereira, who came to climb even on the right side during training.

Corinthians has already signed ten players for this season. They are: Paulinho, Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Ivan, Júnior Moraes, Maycon, Rafael Ramos, Yuri Alberto, Balbuena and Fausto Vera.

