Cosmic butterfly bright shape galaxy collision

Astronomers at the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii have released a stunning image that shows two spiral galaxies colliding, forming a kind of cosmic butterfly with a huge pair of bright wings.

The image depicts the early stages of a galactic merger, one of the most spectacular events in the universe, and shows galaxies NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 bound together by their mutual gravitational field.

The merger of the Siamese galaxies NGC 4568 (below) and NGC 4567 (above) forms a huge cosmic butterfly. Image: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

Known as Siamese Galaxies, they are also called Butterfly Galaxies, precisely because of the shape taken during the collision between them.

Located 60 million light-years away from Earth in the Virgo Cluster, they will form a new elliptical galaxy in about 500 million years, according to a statement from the National Research Laboratory for Optical-Infrared Astronomy at the National Foundation. of Science (NOIRLab/NSF), which operates the Gemini North telescope at the Gemini Observatory.

According to the statement, the image provides a small preview of what will happen in about 5 billion years when the Milky Way collides with its closest neighbour, the Andromeda galaxy. This confrontation will cause a major transformation in each one, as well as possibly hurling the Sun and the entire solar system into a different region of the resulting galaxy.

Also according to NOIRLab, the respective galactic centers of NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 are about 20,000 light-years away, something around three-quarters of the distance between Earth and the heart of the Milky Way.

Although the original spiral shapes of the galaxies are still sharp in the image, as the merger progresses these arm-like patterns will be destroyed. They then lose their spiral structures as their gravitational forces unleash intense bursts of star formation.

Over millions of years, as galaxies revolve around each other in tighter and tighter loops, streamers of gas and stars will shoot out of each. This process is mixing the individual structures of NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 until a single elliptical galaxy is created.

When that happens, according to the website space.comthe supply for the star nursery – cold, dense clouds of gas and dust – will have been totally consumed or expelled from what remains of the original galaxies, ending the period of star birth.

