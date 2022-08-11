Cristaldo’s cry, Luan’s salary and engineering per side: Rueda explains Santos’ negotiations | saints

In a meeting with journalists at CT Rei Pelé, President Andrés Rueda detailed some of Santos’ negotiations in this transfer window.

The manager explained why Cristaldo, from Huracán, from Argentina, did not have any effect, opened the game about the monthly payments to Corinthians for midfielder Luan and clarified the engineering carried out to hire the side Nathan.

– I made five proposals (for Cristaldo). I offered practically in cash, a payment in 30 or 60 days. I went there, cried, gave the guarantee of the TV budget and they wanted to advance this guarantee in a fund. You have to think that when I pay an outside team, I pay 20% tax. After everything was done (with the Huracán), they wanted us to pay the tax and make the payment outside Argentina. I’m not going to create a mechanism for an Argentine team. The player called crying but, no, there was no return. They are talking to Santos Futebol Clube – explained Rueda.

Regarding the negotiation with midfielder Luan, Santos’ new number 20, the representative explained that the conversations came from Duilio Monteiro Alves – president of Corinthians – after a meeting at the Paulista Federation.

In exactly seven minutes, the deal was closed between the directors, and Peixe agreed to pay R$ 100 thousand monthly, while the Parque São Jorge club pays the rest of the athlete’s salary.

– Santos pays 100 thousand reais to Corinthians until the end of the year. We have the possibility to renew the contract and prioritize the execution of the purchase if there is any proposal. We believe in him a lot – he evaluated.

Young side, just 20 years old, Nathan left Boavista, from Portugal, to sign with Santos until December 31, 2026.

Indebted and without credit in the market, Peixe sewed a negotiation with the Europeans and also with Vasco da Gama to solve a problem involving the three clubs.

– For his age, Nathan is a player with a high market value. What was the engineering we did? Boavista owed Vasco and was on transferban (Fifa’s mechanism that prohibits clubs from making new registrations for non-payment of debts in international negotiations). Vasco owes it to Santos. I won’t give details, but it’s a good idea for everyone to get right. This engineering was assembled without the circulation of money.

In practice, Santos assumes part of the debt acquired by Boavista for the purchase of Nathan. Peixe did not have to pay the Portuguese in the negotiation and will talk in the future with Vasco’s board to settle the details of the operation.

The possibility of the striker Raniel, loaned to the club from São Januário until the end of this season, being involved in the agreement is not ruled out.

