Cruzeiro lives a perfect round, opens 19 points in the G-4 and has a countdown to access | cruise

Cruzeiro lived another round with results close to perfection in Serie B, thinking about access to the elite. Londrina won and saw practically all direct opponents stumble. The spot in Serie A is getting closer every day, and the team already has visible scenarios to know when it goes up. CLICK HERE and see the table.

According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, the Minas Gerais team will finish the round with a 99.98% chance of access. That is, it is practically guaranteed in the 2023 Serie A.

Paulo Pezzolano’s team reached 52 points. Grêmio, now vice-leader, thrashed Operário and reached 43. Bahia and Vasco lost last Tuesday, and Cruzeiro increased the distance to both: 12 and 13 points, respectively.

These four teams are stabilized within the G-4 of Série B, and the round left Cruzeiro even closer to the elite due to the stumbling blocks of the teams fighting for fifth position. In addition to Londrina, defeated by Raposa, Tombense and Sport, who could also finish the round on the edge of the G-4, stumbled.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro players after victory over Londrina — Photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro Cruzeiro players after victory over Londrina — Photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro

Due to these results, Londrina continued as the first team outside the elite classification zone. But the distance to Cruzeiro is now 19 points. The biggest established by Pezzolano’s team in the competition.

Since the last round, with the victory for Tombense, then fifth, Cruzeiro surpassed the 99% chance of accessing the Série A of the Brasileirão. But, with the stumbling of competitors, they expanded and came very close to 100%.

The average access score is 63 points, considering since 2006, when Serie B is played by 20 teams in the running points model. To reach this score, Cruzeiro needs 11 points (three wins and two draws). In other words, 22.91% use in the remaining 16 rounds. But the spot can be guaranteed even with less, by the “cut-off” for the G-4.

Thus, according to the projection, Cruzeiro should gain access in the period between the games against Náutico (if they win all the games until August 26, for example) until the match against Operário, on September 10.