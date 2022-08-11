Cuca points to Atltico’s ‘obligation’ in the Brazilian Championship

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca coach meeting with Atltico players in Cidade do Galo

The melancholy elimination for Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores leaves Atltico with only the Brazilian Championship in dispute until the end of 2022. Coach Cuca spoke of “ending in the best possible way” Serie A.

After 21 rounds, Galo occupies the seventh position, with 32 points – 13 less than the leader Palmeiras. According to calculations by the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Atltico has only a 0.29% chance of winning the cup.

“There is the Brazilian Championship. The leadership is far from us, but we now have to think game by game from Sunday there in Curitiba, seek victories and end the Brazilian Championship in the best possible way”, said Cuca, referring to the next Atlantic match.

This Sunday, Galo will visit Coritiba in Couto Pereira, starting at 11 am, for the 22nd round. The alvinegro team tries to end a series of four matches without winning in the competition (three defeats and a draw).

“Galo has a wonderful year ahead, it has the inauguration of a stadium, which is a dream for everyone. And it cannot stay out of Libertadores in the realization of that dream”, projected Cuca.

Cuca also said that Atltico has an “obligation” to fight for the top positions of the Brazilian, despite seeing itself far from the title fight. “Yes, it’s obligatory. I don’t even think. Obligation to arrive. Among the first, obligation to arrive”, he pointed out.