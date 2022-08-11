David Miranda, federal deputy from RJ, is hospitalized in serious condition – Politics

David Miranda (PDT-RJ) is hospitalized with gastrointestinal infection (photo: Social networks / reproduction) Federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro David Miranda (PDT-RJ) is hospitalized in serious condition due to a gastrointestinal infection. He has been in the ICU since Saturday (6/8), with sequential worsening of the condition, according to the account on social networks of her husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Also according to Glenn’s statement, the parliamentarian’s first improvement was on Wednesday afternoon (8/10). According to the journalist, during a public event on Saturday, Miranda began to feel severe pain and decided to cancel the day’s agenda. With the persistent discomfort, they sought medical care and he was directly referred to the ICU.

Update on David’s situation: David remains in the ICU in serious condition, but the last few hours have shown the first signs of improvement in his condition, which makes us more optimistic. Our family is very grateful for all the messages of love and support. We are together. pic.twitter.com/2N1n7QOCkM %u2014 Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2022

“Today was the first day that things stopped getting worse. In fact, the scans are showing a little improvement, which is giving a certain form of hope and optimism that he is managing to weather his problems,” Glenn Greenwald said in a video.

On Sunday (7/8), already hospitalized, David Miranda recorded a video straight from the hospital lamenting and justifying his absence at the LGBTQIA+ Parade in Niteri (RJ).

“I was really excited to be with you guys, but there will be other stops. We will celebrate our sexual orientation, our gender identity and our happiness to resist in the country that kills the most LGBTQIA in the world!”.