David Miranda’s health condition is serious

The federal deputy is admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro due to an infection in the gastrointestinal system.

247 – The health status of federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) is serious, informs the g1. The parliamentarian is admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro due to an infection in the gastrointestinal system.

Miranda’s husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald reported that the deputy sought medical attention on Saturday (6) with severe abdominal pain. On Sunday (7), he needed to be transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the health unit.

“Today [quarta-feira (11)] it was the first day that things stopped getting worse. In fact, the exams are showing a little improvement, which is giving us a little hope and optimism that he, with his strength, will be able to weather the problems that are happening,” said Greenwald.

