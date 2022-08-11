Dawn has a thermal sensation of 3ºC in São Paulo – 08/11/2022 – Daily life

The temperature in the early hours of Thursday (11) in the capital fluctuated around 10ºC. However, the thermal sensation was up to 3ºC, according to the CGE (Climate Emergency Management Center) of the São Paulo City Hall.

There was no record of significant rain in the entire metropolitan region of São Paulo. The next few hours persist with isolated drizzles and low temperatures.

The Civil Defense decreed a state of alert for low temperatures throughout the city at 2 pm on Monday (8).

The gusts of wind that affected the city on Wednesday (10) will continue to occur this Thursday. According to the CGE, the winds will still have moderate intensity, but with a tendency to decrease.

The institute’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 15°C. Because of the winds, the thermal sensation is lower than indicated on the thermometers.

According to the Fire Department, from 8:00 pm to 11:15 pm on Wednesday, 19 calls were recorded for falling trees in the metropolitan region.

During the day, at least two people were injured by falling trees, in a day marked by strong winds. The structure of a stand flew and fell on a plane at Congonhas airport, in the south of São Paulo.

According to the CGE, at 2 pm a wind of 72.6 km/h was recorded in Congonhas.

The unstable system is caused by an extratropical cyclone, which came from the south and reached the coast of São Paulo. On the coast of Santa Catarina, the winds reached 100 km km/h.