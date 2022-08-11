Defined opponent! Flamengo faces Vélez Sarsfield in the Libertadores semifinals – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Argentine team eliminated Talleres, this Wednesday (10)

Flamengo met, on the night of this Wednesday (10), the opponent of the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores da América. It will be Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), who eliminated Talleres (ARG), away from home, with a 1-0 victory, in a match held at the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Cordoba. In the first game, the team had won the triumph by 3 to 2, in Buenos Aires. The goal of the return clash was scored by Julián Fernández, in the 34th minute of the second half.

The Most Dear will face the Argentines on August 30 or 31, in Buenos Aires, and September 6 or 7, at Maracanã, with dates to be confirmed by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). The teams meet again after one year. At Libertadores 2021, Flamengo and Vélez crossed paths in the group stage, and Mais Querido took advantage, with a 3-2 victory at Estádio José Amalfitani, and a goalless draw in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the fight for a spot in the Libertadores final, the duels will also put the two top scorers of the competition face to face. Pedro leads the ranking, with eight goals, one more than Lucas Jansson, from Vélez Sarsfield, with seven. Even the 27-year-old Argentine striker scored both of the team in last year’s duel.

Who also qualified for the semifinals this Wednesday (10) was Palmeiras. The team dispatched Atlético-MG, in São Paulo, on penalties. The two clashes between the Brazilians ended in a draw, 2-2 at Mineirão, and 0-0 at Allianz Parque. The Paulistas now face the winner of Estudiantes (ARG) and Athletico-PR, who will face each other this Thursday (11), in La Plata, Argentina. In the first game, also equality at 0 to 0.

The team from Paraná, by the way, is Flamengo’s opponent in the next two matches. Sunday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time), the game is valid for the 22The round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã. On Wednesday (17), the red-blacks face each other for the Copa do Brasil, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for the return clash of the quarterfinals. In the first leg, a goalless draw in Rio de Janeiro.