Deolane Bezerra explodes and threatens to expel son from home: “I’m going to blow your face”

Deolane Bezerra explodes after falling for a prank made by her son and threatens to send the heir out of the house after discovering a tattoo

Deolane Bezerra made a splash on social media this Wednesday (10), when he fell into a troll made by his eldest son, Giliard Santos. The boy showed followers the reaction of the famous when telling him that he had made a huge tattoo in his honor.

“Yeah, guys, I went to make fun of my mom saying I got a tattoo with her ugly name and look what she said… she won’t even let me get a tattoo”said the young man, before playing an audio sent by the digital influencer in an instant chat application.

Revolted, the widow of Mc Kevin showed that she was willing to teach the heir a lesson. “If you got a tattoo with that letter from the prison noia, I’m going to smash your face”, she began.

“Listen to what I’m saying, you don’t come into my house anymore, because I’m the boss of you”, added Deolane Bezerra. The video ended up going viral in a few hours and amused thousands of netizens, who identified with the famous’s fury.

DETONED

A controversial speech Caio Castro is making the rounds on the internet and even the lawyer Deolane Bezerra decided to give an opinion on what the heartthrob said. The influencer, who does not like to be silent on any subject, took a sting on social media.

In an interview with a podcast, the actor explained that he is usually cordial and offers to pay even before the waiter brings the bill to the table, however, he confessed that he gets upset when this becomes an obligation.

