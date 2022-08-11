Depression agenda generates discomfort with gospel singer

Playback/Globoplay Michele Loreto

The gospel singer Isadora Pompeo participated in the “Meeting” this Wednesday (10) and starred in discomfort when talking about her own experience with depression. The artist mentioned the impact of religion on recovery, but health presenter Michelle Loreto highlighted the importance of medical help to treat the disease.

Isadora, who participated in the attraction alongside Julliany, reported that she had depression after the end of a marriage and reported how she found help in religion after the process of life. “I could go through this and let all this kill me and end my life, I could live in depression and go through suicide. But the difference is that I have a God inside me, he works with a truth so great that he doesn’t make me believe the lies the devil tells me,” he said.

Already at the time of the painting “Bem Estar”, Michelle Loreto starred in discomfort when stressing the importance of professional medical care to treat depression. “Isadora, you were talking about depression and you spoke from a religious point of view. As I talk a lot about health here, I wanted to provide a service to the staff”, she began.

The presenter explained depression from a health perspective, saying that it is a “biological problem triggered by some environmental factor”. “If you’re going through a moment of depression or you think you’re depressed, you have to look for a professional to help you,” she added.

Isadora just talked about the medical help she had with depression after Michelle’s speech. “I wanted to say that I also looked for a professional. It wasn’t just at the expense of ‘religion’. We’ve always received this instruction, so we understand that professionals, as far as possible, receive help from them. But we also count on the help of God. So it’s a combo, we are body, soul and spirit, we bring the three together”, he pointed out.

