Dhiovanna Barbosa, sister of Gabigol, impresses fans by going topless on the beach

The player’s sister Gabigol drew praise from followers by sharing a sequence of topless photos

Dhiovanna Barbosa (20) raised the temperature of social networks by sharing a sequence of photos topless on the beach.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, 10th, the player’s sister gabigol (25) appeared on Instagram wearing only her bikini panties and covering her breasts with her hands while doing some poses in the sea. The digital influencer, it is worth saying, is in Barcelona.

In the caption of the publication, the brunette wrote: “All eyes on me”she said, receiving a lot of praise in the comments. “Wonderful”commented a follower. “What a perfect woman, my God”said another. “Oh, baby girl”said a third.

Check out the photos of Dhiovanna Barbosa doing topless:

Dhiovanna has a sculptural body

Recently, Dhiovanna drew sighs from her followers by sharing a sequence of photos in which she appears in a bikini. The digital influencer appeared wearing a blue bikini, while doing several poses by the pool, and flaunted her sculptural body. By publishing the clicks, she left a question for the fans. “And your weak point, what is it?”.

