Did you work between 1971 and 1988? You may be entitled to PIS Pasep quotas; see

A letter sent by the DPU (Defensoria Pública da União) to Caixa Econômica Federal requests that the bank expand its disclosure on the right of some workers to withdraw old quotas from the PIS Pasep.

The amount is intended for professionals who worked with a formal contract in the private sector or acted as public servants between 1971 and 1988.

According to the national defender of human rights, André Porciúncula, who signed the letter sent to the bank, it is necessary to improve communication on the subject so that more people can withdraw the money. “We understand that the publicity made by Caixa on the subject until today is insufficient because many people are still unaware of this right to raise the amount related to PIS Pasep”, he said.

If the amounts referring to the PIS Pasep shares are not withdrawn within five years, they will be considered “abandoned”, becoming the property of the Federal Government.

According to the DPU, there are currently BRL 23.7 billion of PIS Pasep stopped because people do not know they are entitled to the withdrawal.

All participants registered in the PIS Pasep Fund who have a balance of quotas can withdraw the amounts in full. In the event of the holder’s death, the account balance will be made available to his dependents or successors provided for by civil law.

Considering that Caixa has the name and CPF of the beneficiaries, the DPU asks the bank to personally notify all those who are entitled to the benefit.

It is worth remembering that the PIS is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal and it is up to it to release the amounts to workers with a formal contract. Pasep, on the other hand, is the responsibility of Banco do Brasil, and it is up to it to release the amounts to public servants. However, Caixa Econômica Federal was in charge of distributing the PIS Pasep quotas to workers in the private sector and also to public servants. This is because the PIS/Pasep Fund was extinguished and its resources were transferred to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

Consultation for withdrawal of PIS Pasep quotas

To make a query regarding the values ​​of PIS Pasep quotas, simply access the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). Those who do not have access to the internet can carry out the consultation at any Caixa branch, taking an identification document.

If your documentation is all in order and you are entitled to the withdrawal, after indicating your preferred account in the FGTS app, the amount to be received will fall directly into the informed bank account, within five business days.

