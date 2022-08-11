Did you work in 2021? Know when to receive PIS/PASEP

Due to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the PIS was not paid to workers in 2021, since its resources were directed to maintaining the economy in the country.

After the 2020 base year salary allowance was postponed, the government released its payment in February this year, in a “delayed” way. With the payment made available, many Brazilians created the expectation that the base year 2021 benefit would also be paid in 2022.

However, the payment of PIS base year 2021 was postponed to 2023, with no date, so far, for the transfer.

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?

To benefit from the PIS/Pasep base year 2020, The worker must meet the following requirements:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the 2020 base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2020;

Have updated data in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

How to receive PIS/Pasep?

O PIS payment it is carried out for workers of private companies and takes place through Caixa Econômica Federal. the deposit of PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be done through the official Caixa TEM application.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal at ATMs, at Lottery Houses and at CAIXA Aqui Correspondents and at a branch of CASHIERpresenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

If the means of consultation are not changed until next year, the worker will be able to obtain information in the following ways:

In the Digital Work Card app, available for Android and iOS;

At the Alô Trabalho telephone exchange, at number 158.

In addition to these means, workers can consult information on the service channels of the bank where they receive the benefit, the Federal Savings Bank responsible for PIS, and Banco do Brasil managing Pasep.

Check out:

For PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

PIS 2022 table

THE PIS table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked, that is, the beneficiaries will receive the amount proportionally. The maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released to those who worked during all months of 2020.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

Calendar

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.