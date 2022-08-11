Discover the feminine perfume that will make people remember you

Many people have their favorite perfume and don’t stop using it in special moments or even on a daily basis. Whether to attract someone’s attention or to smell, women are often attracted to famous brands. In this case, Baccarat Rouge, by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, recognized for its creativity, has stood out among the famous.

Despite the product not being a release, it gained new versions that stimulated Google searches for recent editions.

With floral and woody notes, it also has an amber touch, escaping the obvious, since most creations bet exclusively on floral and fruity. Therefore, the company’s goal is to provide experiences that escape the sweet smell.

Baccarat Rouge is a perfume for women who like elegance and sophistication.

Betting on a more mature aspect of the female personality, the substance is exclusive and mixes jasmine and musks. The result presents the best in French perfumery ingredients, famous for the quality of reproductions. After a few years restricted to a small audience, the price was not an impediment for the Maison to become a phenomenon in the digital environment, taking advantage of the visibility in the dissemination of other items in the collection.

The price of Baccarat Rouge is around $2474, that is, practically R$ 13 thousand, considering the current dollar value. Remembering that this value does not take into account import fees and other costs associated with the delivery service. In this way, it is possible that it becomes even more expensive, causing many women to look for similar versions in Brazil.