Disney passes Netflix in number of subscribers and announces plan with ads

This Wednesday (10th) the The Walt Disney Company released the financial report for the second quarter of 2022. And the results are very positive. For the first time in history, a company can overtake Netflix in number of subscribers. Adding the subscribers of the services of streaming Disney+. ESPN+ and Hulu, the company gets 221 million subscribers.

THE Netflix, in turn, has 220.67 million subscribers and is going through one of the biggest crises in its history. In the second quarter of 2022 the company lost almost 1 million subscribers. And oddly enough, this number was considered positive, as they expected to lose a much larger number of paying users. Therefore, for the first time in its entire existence, the Netflix bitters the second position in this market.

Read too

Streaming war: Disney+ gains ground and threatens Netflix and Prime Video

How does the Netflix algorithm recommend movies and series?

Revenue and profit also grew

In any case, it is important to remember that the Netflix is ​​still a leader when we only consider the isolated streaming platforms. Disney+ has 152 million subscribers, Hulu has 46.2 million and ESPN+ has 22.8 million.

The numbers were also positive in terms of overall revenue and earnings per share. In this second quarter of 2022 the The Walt Disney Company had revenue of $21.5 billion. This represents an increase of 26% over the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.09, 36% higher than in the second quarter of 2021.

Either way, Disney doesn’t plan to stop there. The company aims to have between 215 million and 245 million subscribers by September 2024. That’s just on Disney+, not counting the conglomerate’s other platforms.

Plan with ads and price increase

The company also unveiled plans to change the price of Disney+ subscriptions and launch a cheaper, ad-displaying option.

The changes will initially be adopted in the United States. By the end of the year, the standard Disney+ plan will see an increase of 38%, reaching the final price of $10.99. Until then, the company will also launch a cheaper but ad-supported plan. The monthly fee for this plan will be $7.99, which is the current value of the ad-free plan.

In Brazil, if you disregard promotions and subscription combos, the full price of Disney+ is R$27.90. We do not know if the price increase abroad will affect the amounts charged here in Brazil.

Source: The Walt Disney Company via Reuters