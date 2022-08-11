Disney+ will have an increase in subscriptions and ad plan

Changes coming later this year in the US

Disney revealed along with its quarterly earnings report that an increase in subscriptions to the Disney+ is on its way to the American public. In addition, the company confirmed plans with announcements for the platform, which arrives in the United States later this year.

According to the Varietythe price increase will come along with new plans with ads in December this year in the United States. The name of the new plan is Disney+ Basicand it will cost $7.99 dollars monthly. This is currently the price of the service’s normal ad-free plan, which will now cost $10.99 dollars, and will be called Disney+ Premium.

Both versions will have the same content. Disney also explained that some titles will not feature ads, and that they will initially be about 4 minutes of ads per hour. Advertisements of 15 to 30 seconds will be used at first, but the company revealed that this is likely to change over time.

Ads will not appear on children’s profiles or similar programs, and Disney has also revealed that ads related to alcohol or politics will not be accepted.

Kareem Danielin charge of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, previously made a statement in which he stated:

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and expanded lineup of plans across our streaming portfolio, we will give consumers more choice at a range of prices to cover the diverse needs of our audience and appeal to a wider audience, ” He said.

In the rest of the world, plans with ads from Disney+ is forecast for some time 2023.

