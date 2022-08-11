Djavan and Caetano Veloso have essential tremor; How does it differ from Parkinson’s? – 08/10/2022

Singer Djavan, 73, said in an interview with the newspaper Globo that he has a neurological condition called essential tremor. Caetano Veloso has also been diagnosed with the problem, which is one of the most common movement disorders in the world. The highest incidence is among the elderly over 65 years and affects men and women equally.

Essential tremor is a type of tremor that occurs during movement and can happen in different parts of the body. It is usually more present in the hands, head and voice.

The diagnosis, according to Wanderley Cerqueira, a neurosurgeon and neurologist at Hospital Albert Einstein and Rede D’Or and director of the consultancy WCL Neurosurgery, is usually clinical. “These are tremors that last for more than three years, you have to observe the family history for other neurological diseases, if there are factors that improve or worsen the condition, if the person uses drugs or medication and the location of these tremors”, he explains.

Isn’t it Parkinson’s?

There are neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s that have tremors as one of the main symptoms. The difference between Parkinson’s and essential tremors, however, is that the disease causes symptoms other than tremors, such as difficulty walking. Among people with Parkinson’s, tremors are usually concentrated on only one side of the body, while in essential tremors, the symptom is usually bilateral.

Another difference highlighted by Cerqueira is that, in cases of Parkinson’s, the tremors appear when the patient is at rest. If the person feels the limb trembling only when moving, it is not necessarily a sign of neurological disease.

In addition to Parkinson’s, there are other conditions that have tremors throughout the body as one of the symptoms, such as multiple sclerosis and hyperthyroidism.

The main points of attention for essential tremors are as follows:

Tremors only in the hands, upper limbs, head or voice;

Tremors that have persisted for more than three years

Tremors on both sides of the body (bilateral)

Absence of other neurological diseases

Causes and treatment

The causes of tremors that do not have pathological causes can be diverse, according to neurosurgeon Cerqueira, such as use of drugs, alcohol, nicotine, excess caffeine, excess antidepressants, antipsychotics or some medications for asthma and arrhythmia.

When the cause is external and is located by the health professional, reducing the consumption of the substance that causes the tremors can be one of the effective treatments. But in some cases, specific medications are needed to treat tremors.

Other treatments may include the application of therapeutic botox — called type A, which is different from cosmetic botox, the neurosurgeon points out.

If no other treatment works and the condition is serious, it is possible to alleviate the problem through surgeries, such as the radiosurgery technique, for example.