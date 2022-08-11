Djavan opens the game about Parkinson’s, ‘Flor de Lis’ and Lula – 08/11/2022 – Illustrated

Djavan launches this Thursday (11) the album “D”, with 12 tracks, 11 of which are unreleased, and is back in the news. In an interview with Sheetthe singer-songwriter clarified some of the lies that are told about him, and also revealed the stories that are true.

See below what is a lie and what is true about Djavan.

‘Fleur de Lis’

It is a lie that the song “Flor de Lis”, one of Djavan’s biggest hits, was inspired by the singer’s wife and daughter, who would have died during childbirth. The theory, very famous on the internet, states that the lyrics deal with an experience that Djavan would have had, in which his wife, Maria – the artist’s ex-wife’s real name –, would have died with an alleged daughter of the couple, Margarida. , during childbirth.

Despite being in fact married to Maria when he composed the song in 1976, she is still alive, and separated from Djavan. And the theory, based on the lyrics, involving a daughter of the singer named Margarida, is totally false.

He has debunked the stories a few times, saying that his songs are rarely based on real stories. “The composer is an inventor, a creator. I don’t need to be in love to talk about love,” he says. “By the way, I say very little about myself in the songs. The ones I do, I leave no doubt — I don’t realize when I’m talking about myself, my mother, my past, love.”

Parkinson’s disease

It is a lie that Djavan has Parkinson’s disease, as claimed by a rumor that circulated on the internet. “What I had was something called essential tremor, which is due to lack of sleep,” he says. “There was a time when I was getting very little sleep. So I shook my head. A lot of people thought I had Parkinson’s. But no.”

Confirming that he suffered from the same condition that affects Caetano Veloso, essential tremor, Djavan, however, said that he no longer feels the tremors. “I went to a neurologist, who immediately identified it, said ‘you don’t have Parkinson’s, this is an essential tremor. I’m going to give you some medicine, it will be fine’. He gave this medicine and a week later I was completely fine, no problem. .”

Football player

It’s true that Djavan played soccer in his teens, before hanging up his boots early to start his music career. The singer played in the basic categories of CSA, from Alagoas, his favorite team — along with Flamengo —, for athletes up to 17 years old. It is a lie, however, that he made it to the professional team.

“I was a starter in the youth team”, he says. “It was a number ten, I organized the midfield there. In fact, I and those who knew me thought I was going to make money with that business, make a living. I thought so too. But after the music really infiltrated, I discovered the guitar, I started to play, learn and stuff, football was left behind.”

Raised in the Farol neighborhood, in Maceió, he says he is a sick fan of CSA, whose headquarters were located in Mutange, in the Djavan region. “This has been going on since my brother played in the aspiring team. I was crazy about CSA. And Flamengo too. That’s since I was little. Who is CSA, in general, is Flamengo.”

Rouanet and Bolsonaro Law

Another lie involving Djavan realizes that he would be against the Rouanet law, and that he would be hopeful with the government of Jair Bolsonaro, from the Liberal Party, elected in 2018. The singer only said that he had not used and would not use the law for his own benefit. , but in an interview with Sheetthree years ago, also stated that he was in favor of the existence of Rouanet.

“I’ve never used it and I never will,” he said. “I don’t like to perform even for city halls. Who’s going to pay? If it’s the people, I don’t want to. I rejected a lot of invitations. I’ve never used them because I don’t need to and I don’t think I should use money that can be better spent.”

In the same interview, Djavan defends the mechanism. “I think there are a lot of people who need to be helped by the Rouanet Law. Brazil is huge, it needs culture in all quarters. People need to enjoy it. It makes sense. I don’t complain about who uses it. not to resort to the Rouanet Law.”

The same post that put the singer as opposed to Rouanet brought an alleged statement by Djavan, in which he stated that he was hopeful about the future government at the time of the president’s election – in fact, he says, his hope was in the Brazilian people.

“I always voted for Lula and I will vote for him again,” he says. “I had a very close relationship with Lula some time ago and, in short, I will continue to vote for him. It is in what we hope that things can go well”, says the singer, who will not campaign for the PT, as he did in 1989 election. “I want to make my contribution from where I am.”