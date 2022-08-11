Djavan, with new album, says that time has cured critics – 08/10/2022 – Illustrated

“May we laugh at everything again, may life be long and everything”, sings Djavan in “Num Mundo de Paz”, a single from “D”, his new album. The music, a kind of R&B with a syncopated lead and vocals typical of the singer’s aesthetic, heralds the end of an era of suffering, a portrait of the hope that exudes from the artist — an MPB entity with a work as vast as it is peculiar, as popular as particular.

“My big issue with this record is that it had to be the opposite of what we were living in — and that’s what it is,” says the singer, in the studio at his home in Rio de Janeiro. “The intention was to bring an aura of peace, to say ‘wait a minute, the future is here, we need to build it, desire it’, understand that life is not that. It is better than that, and it will get better. “

In a way, “D” brings a light that was absent on “Vesuvio,” his previous album, from 2018. “That ‘Vesuvius’ is more, shall we say, darker than this new one, this is real,” he says. “But this is easier to observe after all the obscurantism that we have lived through — with a pandemic, the situation in Brazil and the world, with wars, something heavy. At the time, no one observed ‘Vesuvius’ in that way.”

Pre-pandemic and pre-Bolsonaro, Djavan’s last record, in a way, ended up capturing a sentiment that only became evident in later years. “Intuition is something you don’t master. It seems that he foreshadowed something heavy”, says the singer.

From “Vesuvius” to now, he says, “relationships —love, family, political, social — have acquired an aura of weight, of disagreement.” “The world has plunged into a process of deterioration of values ​​that you almost don’t believe can be reversed. Re-valuing kindness, elegance, honesty, stop so much lying. Social networks are worrying things because, even to issue a In my opinion, you have to be very careful. Everything has a volume of negativity, of persecution. This is where the world has plunged. And obviously I can’t bet on it — I want the opposite.”

This opposite is dreamed of by Djavan in the 12 tracks of “D”, which arrives on streaming platforms this Thursday (11), as an offshoot of his peculiar style of writing lyrics and melodies, joining from samba to jazz, from soul to Latin music. , with a characteristic pop accent. “Cabeça Vazia” and “Nada Mais Sou” are songs that portray relationships that seem to just spring from Djavan’s guitar, while “Ridículo” and “Quase Fantasia” talk about playful loves. “Você Pode Ser Atriz” evokes a certain resilience and the samba “Êh, Êh” ratifies the optimism that is typical of Djavan and his songwriting partner on the track, Zeca Pagodinho.

More than seeking inspiration in new aesthetics, “D” comes from the composer’s constant and insatiable need to exercise his creativity. “Without that I’m nothing. I have to compose, I have to say things periodically to feel alive, to feel myself. I think I will always compose.”

This is nothing new for the Alagoan – in fact, he has kept the same tune since he left Maceió in the early 1970s to try life in Rio de Janeiro. In almost 50 years of career, Djavan reaches his 25th album, that is, with an average of two per year, a productivity that he maintains even with such a consolidated songbook.

It is as if, during all these years, Djavan has been perfecting his unique style, the result of a certain strangeness that has accompanied him since he changed the refined pass in the midfield of the youth categories of CSA, his football team of heart — along with to Flamengo—, for the guitar. In the late 1960s, when the Beatles opened their minds to the perfect chords — as opposed to the dissonance of bossa nova —, he joined the band LSD (Luz, Som e Dimensão), which became famous in Maceió and toured Alagoas.

“I already felt enormous discomfort from having to live with that musicality, which I already thought was below what I thought. I thought differently from most and what was left for me was really to come here”, he says.

In Rio, he showed the songs he was working on when he left LSD. “I went to [radialista] Adelzon Alves, who said ‘your music is strange, it’s not the music I work with'”, says. [produtor da Som Livre] João Mello heard me, he thought it was strange. Another producer listened to me, found it strange too, but said that was my asset. Until it came to João Araújo, who was the president [da gravadora]. He said my sound wasn’t ready, but he was going to use me as a singer.”

It was with “Fato Consumado”, composed for the Apertura festival, promoted by Globo in 1975, that he began his solo career — without ever being “normal”. “The weirdness of my music has been decanted for most of my life,” he says. “Later, over time, people began to understand what it was about. If I played differently, I sang differently, I harmonized differently. I couldn’t write like anyone else. And that resulted in Homeric criticism, that I was nonsense. hope that time will heal these distortions.”

Djavan became the target of criticism, for songs like “Açaí” and “Obi”, for the poetry that seeks meaning by agglomerating uncommon words and expressions, and not always connected in the most immediately understandable way. For the artist, regardless of the most instantaneous interpretation of his lyrics, there is a strong aesthetic component in his way of writing, in how the words sound together.

“It’s a challenge for you to change the format, you know? It’s not enough to make a letter, you want to play with new words, give meaning to what you apparently don’t have. It’s a way for you to challenge yourself”, he says. “This song, ‘Obi’, was also criticized at the time, but I took great pleasure in putting those words together and giving a meaning that was simply beauty. I didn’t want anything else — just beautiful, beautiful.”

Djavan ended up becoming one of the most popular authors of Brazilian music, even following a very unique path — he was on the soundtracks of soap operas, but was not part of any movement; he was a big record salesman, but he wasn’t cast in Rock in Rio, he didn’t have an “MTV Acoustic”. In this wave, he also had few and rare partners —Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso, Stevie Wonder and Aldir Blanc are some—, but in “D” he made an exception for a special name for him.

“My great influence was Milton Nascimento. The first thing I heard was ‘Travessia'”, says Djavan, who recorded the song “Beleza Destruída” with Bituca on the new album, an urgent warning about the human destruction of the environment — theme dear to the composer. “I thought everything he did was unusual. His musical idea, of harmony, I thought it was very, very different.”

They met in the 1970s, but had never collaborated musically. “My partnerships in general only happened when I was approached by other people, because I was always shy to approach and ask for something, the fear of being rejected”, he says. “Milton is also very shy. There is even a photo that appears on the internet from time to time, in which he is sitting on the couch looking at me. during this time.”

With this somewhat isolated trajectory, Djavan also ended up feeding some myths, and being the target of lies. One of them is that “Flor de Lis”, Djavan’s hit, would have been composed for a wife and daughter who died. Another is that he would have supported Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party, in the last election, for having said that he was hopeful about the country’s future at the time of the president’s election – in fact, he says, his hope was in the Brazilian people.

“I have always voted for Lula and I will vote for him again. I had a very close relationship with Lula some time ago and, in short, I will continue to vote for him. he will not campaign for PT, as he did in the 1989 election. “I want to make my contribution from where I am.”

That Djavan has Parkinson’s disease is also a lie. “What I had was something called essential tremor, which is due to lack of sleep. There was a time when I wasn’t getting enough sleep, and a lot of people thought I had Parkinson’s,” he says. “The neurologist gave me some medicine and a week later I was completely free of the problem.”

With no health problems, Djavan now feels more understood and sees on the internet a greater recognition of his work by new generations, an instant response to everything he produces. He will perform for the first time at Rock in Rio and is accepting to participate in more festivals than he is used to. And he also follows an inveterate lover — although a very small percentage of his love experiences, contrary to what many believe, turn into music.

“The composer is an inventor, a creator. I don’t need to be in love to talk about love. In fact, I say very little about myself in the songs. , from my past, from love,” he says. “What moves everything is love, and it is lived, felt and practiced by everyone. Therefore, it is surrounded by prejudices, it is something common, vulgar. No — it’s the opposite, it’s essential.”

For Djavan, one of the most famous romantics in our music, love is “a bottomless pit”. “You are able to make ten love songs bringing up completely different issues in a person’s life. Love is everything in a human being’s life. And it’s a tremendous challenge to talk about love, about relationships. reciprocated, it’s like the last resort, the last chance to say something. There’s a song [‘Bailarina’] when I call the song the ‘twilight season of unrequited love’, that’s what I feel.”

The journalist went to Rio de Janeiro at the invitation of Sony