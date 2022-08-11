Documentary on Armie Hammer brings audio and unpublished messages from victims: ‘100% cannibal’ | TV & Famous

Warning: this text can generate triggers!
Armie Hammer, who was accused of sexual abuse in early 2021is the focus of “House of Hammer”, Discovery+ documentary series, the American subscription channel’s streaming service, which will also delve into his family’s history.
The promotional material that was released this Wednesday, 8/10, shows some reports of victims, in addition to unpublished prints of the actor’s conversations.
Translation: “I’m 100% cannibal. I want to eat you.”
Actor Armie Hammer’s message print — Photo: Reproduction
Translation: “You are mine! Did you hear me? I own you now. And I will own you forever.”
Conversation reveals accusations against actor Armie Hammer – Photo: Reproduction
Armie Hammer is an American actor born in Los Angeles. He is best known for his roles in “The social network“, “death on the nile” and “Call Me By Your Name“, in addition to television series.
He was married to an actress Elizabeth Chambers and has two children. The couple broke up in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
Armie Hammer in ‘The Social Network’ — Photo: IMDB
What are the charges against Armie Hammer?
In 2021, allegations emerged against Hammer about sexual abuse and cannibalism, fetishism, which included physical harm, non-consensual and emotional abuse. After the allegations, he abandoned his role in the series “The Offer” and was released by the agency that managed his agency and by his publicist.
Courtney Vucekovich, one of Armie Hammer’s victims, in the documentary about the actor’s life — Photo: Reproduction