Dollar plummets with Brazil growing more than the US and with lower inflation

A kind of pro-Brazil hysteria took hold of the financial market this Wednesday (10), with the confirmation of economic data, which led to the fall of the dollar to the lowest level in almost two months: R$5.09.

Financial agents began to see a great investment opportunity in Brazil, which has been positively surprising with accelerated growth and reduced inflation as a result of the sharp drops in fuel and electricity prices, fundamental to keeping the economy buoyant.

In addition to the forecast of 2% growth in GDP at the end of the year, while the US faces a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of decline in economic activity, accumulated inflation in the US market in 2022 has surpassed the IPCA since January: 5.31 % over there and 4.77% here.

The expectation now is that annualized inflation will also continue converging until the US overtakes Brazil in the 12-month period, which may occur before the elections.

According to official data, the consumer price index (CPI) is up 8.5%, after reaching 9.1% in the US. In Brazil, the IPCA measured by the IBGE reached 12.1% in April, but continues to fall sharply, reaching the current 10%.