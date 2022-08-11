Don’t get excited about the BRL 506 million in dividends; they may decrease, Eleven warns – Money Times

The results of Taesa (TAEE11) of the second quarter of 2022 did not encourage the Elevenwhich recommends selling the shares of the electric company.

According to analyst Alexandre Kogake, when looking at net income under IFRS (basis for the distribution of dividends) accumulated in 2022, there is a 10.4% annual drop, “which should be accentuated in the next quarter due to the expectation underage inflation of the period”.

“Due to the valuation with IRR (internal rate of return) below long-term interest rates and the possibility of reducing dividends compared to the previous year, we maintain our sell recommendation for Taesa“, he completes.

However, the broker says that, considering regulatory accounting, the company’s annual revenue growth Taesa was stronger than that of the other transmitters because the company has a higher percentage of its assets with the IGP-M as an inflation index.

As a result, the company’s net revenue of R$560 million reflected a growth of 39.2%, but in line with estimates.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, followed the variations in revenue and was in line with market projections, says Eleven.

THE company approved the distribution of R$ 507 million in dividends and interest on equitywhich represents BRL 1.47 /unit and a dividend yield of 3.4% over the close of August 10th.

