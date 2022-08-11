Dupla is available to Lisca; Luan excels in training

After a break for the holders yesterday (9th), Santos performed again at CT Rei Pelé today (10th), with training open to the press. The reserves went to the field, while the main players stayed in the gym for regenerative work.

Coach Lisca had the return of two players: defender Alex and left-back Lucas Pires are available after ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Lisca started the activity with passing, crossing and finishing training. Luan, a reinforcement officially presented today, was the highlight and had great goals.

In the sequence, Lisca commanded a tactical training in reduced field. He divided the squad into two teams and made a few substitutions to observe base athletes, such as defender Yalle and right-back Andrey Quintino.

Red team: John; Nathan, Jair, Luiz Felipe and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Sandry and Luan; Angelo, Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo.

Yellow team: Diogenes, Auro, Yalle, Alex and Kevyson; Balieiro, Bruno Oliveira and Tailson; Patati, Allanzinho and Rwan.

The only casualty for Lisca was Ed Carlos, who was not on the field because of muscle discomfort. He is the only one in the medical department at the moment, but he has not been listed in the Brazilian Championship. Léo Baptistão, negotiated with Almería (ESP), said goodbye to his teammates and no longer plays for Santos.

Santos will return to the field to face América-MG on Sunday (14), at Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.