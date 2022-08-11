earnings go into the 40% fine on layoffs?

THE Federal Savings Bank concluded in July the distribution of R$ 13.2 billion referring to the FGTS profit. Deposits were made to millions of Brazilians with active or inactive accounts in the fund, as long as they had a balance on December 31, 2021.

Overall, the distribution ratio was 0.02748761 over the account balance on this respective date. Whoever had R$ 100 deposited, for example, earned the amount of R$ 2.75 from the FGTS. Those who had R$ 1 thousand on the last day of last year had an added value of R$ 27.49.

THE FGTS profit distribution works as a supplement to the fund’s profitability, currently at 3% per year. With the extra amount in the account, many workers want to know if the income received is included in the calculation of the 40% fine in case of unfair dismissal. See the answer below!

40% FGTS fine: profit is included in the calculation?

The 40% fine is paid to the worker with a formal contract as soon as he is dismissed without just cause. The employee is also given the right to withdraw the entire accumulated balance of the FGTS.

However, in the case of the termination fine, the 40% is applied only to the total deposited over time by the employer, and also to the annual income of 3%. FGTS profits do not enter and are left out of the account.

In short: you FGTS profits are not included in the calculation of the termination fine of 40% of the FGTS.

