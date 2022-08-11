Electrocardiogram test can diagnose diabetes

posted on 08/10/2022 06:00



(credit: PASCAL GUYOT)

An electrocardiogram test can be used to diagnose type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The proposal, which is based on the use of artificial intelligence, is presented in the journal BMJ Innovations by scientists from the United States, who took into account the results of a test with 1,262 participants. If validated in larger studies, the approach, in addition to being less invasive than the traditional finger prick test, has the potential to be used to screen for complications in low-resource settings, say the authors, led by researcher and biomedical physician Hemant Kulkarni.

The team relied on data from participants in the Diabetes in Sindi Families in Nagpur (Disfin) study, which looked at the genetic basis of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic characteristics in families from Nagpur, India, at high risk of developing the disease. Participants, averaging 48 years old, provided details about dietary habits, personal and family medical histories, and underwent a wide range of blood tests and clinical evaluations.

A 12-lead electrocardiogram, lasting 10 seconds, was performed on each of the volunteers — the majority, 61%, were women. Then, 100 unique structural and functional features for each lead were combined with 10,461 unique recorded heartbeats. Thus, the team arrived at the predictive algorithm, called DiaBeats. Based on the shape and size of individual heartbeats, the algorithm quickly detects diabetes and pre-diabetes with an overall accuracy of 97%, regardless of influential factors such as age, sex, and coexisting metabolic disorders.





early signs

According to the authors, structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system occur early — even before changes indicative of blood glucose — and they appear in a cardiac tracing of the electrocardiogram. The test, therefore, can work to detect the disease in the early stages. “In theory, our study provides a relatively inexpensive, non-invasive and accurate alternative (to current diagnostic methods) that can be used as a gatekeeper to effectively detect diabetes and pre-diabetes early in their course.”

Despite the promising result, the researchers acknowledge that study participants were at high risk for diabetes and other metabolic disorders. Therefore, they are unlikely to represent the general population. Additionally, the algorithm was slightly less accurate in participants taking prescription drugs for diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, among other complications. “The adoption of this algorithm in routine practice will need robust validation on external and independent data sets”, ponders the group.