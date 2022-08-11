Eliana on TV Globo? Columnist reveals presenter’s demands to leave SBT and accept invitation

After Sabrina Sato, TV Globo seems interested in taking another big star out of the competition: Eliana. According to journalist Alessandro Lo Bianco, the presenter, who turns 50 in November, and the platinum venus are in advanced negotiations.

According to the publication, Eliana’s name became a topic within Globo due to a market study. The results of that research would have excited the presenter, who ran a show on Netflix this year, and conversations began.

ELIANA WANTS TO DO ‘DOUBLE’ WITH LUCIANO HUCK ON TV GLOBO, SAYS COLUMNIST

Also according to Alessandro Lo Bianco, the conversations between Eliana and TV Globo are so fruitful that the presenter, who was vetoed from a project with Xuxa and Angélica recently, has already established a series of determining requirements for her to accept the invitation from the carioca broadcaster.

Eliana’s main requirement is regarding the timetable: she does not intend to abandon Sunday afternoons, where she has been consecrated for 17 years. With that, the possibility of the communicator being in a new version of “Encontro”, shown daily in the mornings, would be ruled out. The SBT star would also have suggested that the new program be shown before “Domingão com Huck”.

Finally, Eliana would still have demanded a 5-year contract and a guarantee that she will be on the air throughout that period. According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the presenter has a current relationship with SBT until the end of 2023 and the termination fine is around R$ 10 million.