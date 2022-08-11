Eliezer opens his heart, talks about changes in appearance and reveals plans for facial surgery: ‘I’m going to adjust’

Apparently, the ex-BBB Eliezer was not really satisfied with his own appearance and took a liking to the transformations. After performing cosmetic procedures last weekend, the boy warned that the change does not stop there and that he already has a new plan in mind: a facial surgery to “give an adjustment”.

The designer revealed that the changes in appearance are not just about beauty, but are for reasons of self-esteem, confidence and mental health. He opened his heart and, in a conversation with Gshow, said he was totally satisfied with the latest procedures he had, including a beard and hair transplant.

During the interview, Viih Tube’s “unlabeled” boyfriend said that he intends to have another surgery by the end of the year, this time having his nose as a “target”. It will then be the third aesthetic intervention that the ex-brother undergoes: the first was a facial harmonization shortly before joining “Big Brother Brazil” and, recently, the hair and beard implant.

“It’s going to be very focused on the functional, I’m going to have surgery to correct the deviated septum because I can’t breathe properly. Then I’m going to take the opportunity to adjust the nose. I’m not going to change the size, but I’m going to define the nose. oval”, he confessed, who also reported having been very careless with his appearance before BBB 22: “I’ve always been very sloppy. The only thing I really liked about my look was my hair. anxiety was up there and my pimples came out very much according to my psychological. It’s related”, said the designer, revealing that it was because of the program that he received the invitation to do the hair transplant.